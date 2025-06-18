I test smartwatches for a living — and my favorite Garmin is finally on sale

The Garmin Instinct 3 is barely six months old, so discounts on the device are rare. Available in a variety of configurations, including with or without solar charging and in either a 45mm or 50mm case size, this deal is on the larger solar model.

The 50mm Garmin Instinct 3 Solar retails for $449, but right now, it’s just $399 via Best Buy. That’s the same price as the 45mm model, except you get a larger screen, and perhaps more importantly, the best battery life of any of the Instinct 3 models.... also the best battery life of any smartwatch currently available (AFAIK).

Garmin Instinct 3 Solar (50mm): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The Garmin Instinct 3 Solar smartwatch in 50mm is not only the longest-lasting Instinct 3 model in Garmin’s lineup, but it’s also the longest-lasting smartwatch currently on the market. Of course, it’s much more than that; the device also boasts a rugged design, reliable location tracking, support for loads of nuanced exercises, an onboard LED flashlight, top-notch sleep-tracking insights and an impressive suite of fitness training and recovery tools.

I’m not talking about a week of battery or even a month of battery. On a single charge, the big Instinct 3 Solar can keep on chugging for over forty days in smartwatch mode or over 150 hours — or just shy of a week — when using GPS to track a workout.

But that’s not all. With enough time in the sun, the solar cell behind the screen can technically keep the Instinct 3 Solar charged up indefinitely in smartwatch mode.

This makes the Insinct 3 an excellent option for outdoor adventurers. Not only is it long-lasting, the device is also seriously tough-built, with 100 meters of water resistance and an impact-resistant case exterior.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

A handy LED “Torch” flashlight adorns the 12:00 position on the watch, something I use frequently to find my way around in the dark, whether at a campsite or simply walking the dog.

It also tracks a gigantic range of workout and outdoor activity types — I’ve used it to keep tabs on my efforts while snowboarding, biking, hiking, snowmobiling, snorkeling and more — and boasts highly accurate GPS location and elevation data.

Fancy a solo hike? Garmin’s safety tools make it easy for friends and loved ones to follow your progress from afar, plus you also get peace of mind features like Incident Detection, which can alert help if a fall or hard impact is registered. Users can also trigger the feature manually if they feel unsafe.

Finally, the Garmin Instinct 3 is loaded with helpful fitness training and workout recovery tools. Plus, Garmin's sleep insights are some of the most thorough and actionable around.

All of this adds up to “a near-perfect smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts,” as noted in our Instinct 3 review. (Yes, I just awkwardly quote myself.)

