Garmin down — live 'blue triangle' updates and which models are affected

How to avoid issues The main thing you can do to keep your watch running without the blue triangle issues is not to use GPS activities. Yes, I know that's probably the main thing you use your smartwatch for, but until Garmin says things are fixed, you might fall into the blue triangle trap and have to restart your watch to get it working again. Just think of it as a tech detox. You can still go out and enjoy a nice run (if the weather is conducive to such things where you are); you won't have the tech to tell you how far you went.

Which models are affected? There are a lot of Garmin watch models out there. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like they're all affected by this annoying bug, nor does it seem that every device in an affected model is having issues. For now, here's the list of models we've seen have issues (h/t TechRadar): Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Garmin Fenix 8 Garmin Fenix 7 Garmin Forerunner 165 Garmin Forerunner 255 Garmin Forerunner 265 Garmin Forerunner 955 Garmin Forerunner 965 Garmin Vivoactive 5 Garmin Venu 3 Garmin Venu 2 Garmin Lily 2 Garmin Lily 2 Active This is not an exhaustive list, and we could see other models start popping up as more users get out and start trying to run or perform other GPS activities. It's still relatively early on the West Coast of the U.S., so we'll start seeing users in that part of the country begin reporting issues soon, we'd venture.

Garmin's response Garmin finally updated its Status page with details about how users can temporarily solve the triangle issue. As is usually the case with tech, turning it off and back on again gets things working again, though it's not a permanent fix, and it could happen again when you try to use GPS. Garmin's status page says: "We are researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity. Holding the power button until the unit powers off, then turning it back on may restore functionality temporarily. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available."