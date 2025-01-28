Garmin down — live 'blue triangle' updates and which models are affected
Garmin users are having issues. Again.
A weird bug affecting several Garmin smartwatches has been reported that prevents users from accessing GPS.
GPS is one of the core functions of any of the best smartwatches, so being without it is a big issue for Garmin users.
When affected, a blue triangle appears on the screen when users try to start a GPS activity through Activity Uploads. This prevents GPS data from uploading, rendering most running, golf and other features useless.
We started seeing reports early Tuesday morning, and they've remained steady throughout the early part of the day. Garmin has responded, though the company only has a temporary solution to the problem while it works on a long-term fix.
How to avoid issues
The main thing you can do to keep your watch running without the blue triangle issues is not to use GPS activities. Yes, I know that's probably the main thing you use your smartwatch for, but until Garmin says things are fixed, you might fall into the blue triangle trap and have to restart your watch to get it working again.
Just think of it as a tech detox. You can still go out and enjoy a nice run (if the weather is conducive to such things where you are); you won't have the tech to tell you how far you went.
Which models are affected?
There are a lot of Garmin watch models out there. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like they're all affected by this annoying bug, nor does it seem that every device in an affected model is having issues. For now, here's the list of models we've seen have issues (h/t TechRadar):
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)
Garmin Fenix 8
Garmin Fenix 7
Garmin Forerunner 165
Garmin Forerunner 255
Garmin Forerunner 265
Garmin Forerunner 955
Garmin Forerunner 965
Garmin Vivoactive 5
Garmin Venu 3
Garmin Venu 2
Garmin Lily 2
Garmin Lily 2 Active
This is not an exhaustive list, and we could see other models start popping up as more users get out and start trying to run or perform other GPS activities. It's still relatively early on the West Coast of the U.S., so we'll start seeing users in that part of the country begin reporting issues soon, we'd venture.
Garmin's response
Garmin finally updated its Status page with details about how users can temporarily solve the triangle issue. As is usually the case with tech, turning it off and back on again gets things working again, though it's not a permanent fix, and it could happen again when you try to use GPS.
Garmin's status page says: "We are researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity. Holding the power button until the unit powers off, then turning it back on may restore functionality temporarily. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available."
It's not an ideal solution, but it's better than having a useless smartwatch with a blue triangle on it. If this is some kind of guerilla marketing for Squid Game, I will be so angry.
The outage begins
Another one bites the dust from r/Garmin
The Reddit reports first started rolling in a little before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Users posted pictures of their expensive smartwatches with the dreaded blue triangle on the screen. This was before Garmin responded, so users were left thinking their smartwatches were bricked.
Our sister site Tech Radar was first alerted to the issue though an author's friend who saw it pop up on a Garmin Forerunner 265. A Reddit user saw it happen on their Fenix 7 Pro and the bug continued to spread from there.