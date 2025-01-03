Apple Watch 10 returns to lowest ever price on Amazon — get it now for just $329

If you’ve set yourself some lofty fitness goals for 2025 then having one of the best smartwatches on your wrist will help you hit them, and right now you can get the excellent Apple Watch 10 for its lowest ever price.

Both the 42mm and 46mm models of the watch have been reduced by $70 — you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) for $329 at Amazon, while the 46mm model is $359 at Amazon, with both prices matching the best deal you could get on the watch during the Black Friday sales.

I’ve tested every model of the Apple Watch and the Series 10 is one of the biggest updates Apple has made to what's already one of the best smartwatches. It’s thinner and lighter than the Apple Watch Series 9 and has a larger, brighter display.

It’s perfect for tracking your everyday activity and motivating you to keep moving, and the sports tracking on the watch is also impressive. The updates launched with watchOS 11 include a new training load feature that helps you to judge how often and hard you train so that you get fitter without risking burnout.

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review we call it the best Apple Watch yet, and it’s the one to opt for if you don’t need the extra features and battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has some advantages for keen athletes like longer battery life and an extra button but is larger and more expensive than the Series 10.

The cellular models of both watches are also reduced in the sale, as are the titanium versions of the watch, with every model included being reduced by $70. If you want to leave your phone behind but stay connected, the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS+ Celular is $429 at Amazon.