Quick! This cooling mattress topper is now at a lower price than it was during July's Prime Day sale

If you feel like your current mattress needs to cool off a little bit, try adding a gel memory foam mattress topper. We recommend the Sleep Innovations Cooling Comfort Dual Layer Mattress Topper — for Amazon Prime Day, all sizes are 20% to 30% off, with a queen going for $104.27 at Amazon (was $149.99).

Even the best mattresses of 2024 may need a comfort boost if you're prone to night sweats or hot flashes. This topper from Sleep Innovations can get the job done for a fraction of the cost of a proper cooling mattress and help extend the life of your current mattress in the process. It comprises a 2" cool-to-touch cover and a 2" layer of gel-infused memory foam.

Complement your new cooling mattress topper with some new sheets or accessories — you'll find plenty of Amazon Prime Day bedding deals taking place right now. Of course, if you're ready to upgrade your bed outright, we've spotted some fantastic Amazon Prime Day mattress deals that are on par with (or even better than) Black Friday offers.

Sleep Innovations Cooling Comfort Dual Layer Mattress Topper

Was from: $109.99

Now from: $87.99

Saving: up to $50 at Amazon Summary: This 4" memory foam mattress topper will add an extra comfort layer to your existing bed and make it feel cooler too. It’s made up of a 2" layer of cool-to-touch fiberfill and a 2" layer of responsive gel memory foam, culminating in a medium plush level of support. The cover is removable and machine washable so you can also keep it fresh and hygienic. We've yet to review this mattress topper ourselves, but it boasts a 4.4-star rating out of 5 from over 32,000 Amazon shoppers. A 10-year warranty applies, which is quite lengthy for a mattress topper. (It's more common for a full-fledged mattress.) Price history: During July's Prime Day event, all sizes of this mattress topper were 15% off. This is a stronger offer, with savings of 20% to 30% off. Right now you can get a queen-size Sleep Innovations cooling mattress topper for $104.27 — it was $127.49 a few months back. Today's deal yields some of the lowest prices we've seen. You could wait until Black Friday to see if a stronger discount emerges, but there's no need to pass on this offer, either. Benefits: Free shipping | 30-day return period | 10-year warranty

Are cooling mattress toppers worth it?

If you’re a hot sleeper and sick of waking up in the middle of the night feeling swampy, then you don’t need to invest in a whole new mattress. Adding a cooling mattress topper is an inexpensive way to provide a more comfortable night's sleep while increasing comfort levels in other areas, such as pressure relief or support. If you live in a climate where the temperature can vary, you can simply add the topper when the weather gets warm and remove it when you no longer need it.

Cooling mattress toppers help maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature by using moisture-wicking or cooling fabrics and foams infused with gel, graphite, copper, or phase change materials. Latex is also popular among hot sleepers for its breathability.

Whether a cooling mattress topper is worth it largely depends on personal preference. Many hot sleepers will benefit from the improved sleep comfort and temperature regulation so they are worth the investment if you're not keen on purchasing a cooling mattress outright. Of course, a topper alone may not be a quick fix. You'll also want to pay attention to the bed linens you use, the pajamas you wear, and your overall sleep environment.