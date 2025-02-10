I finally stopped the Sunday Scaries from sabotaging my sleep — thanks to these 5 pro tips

Is sleeping on a Sunday different from other days? It is for those of us who dread the inevitable arrival of Monday and the many to-do lists for the new week. The Sunday Scaries are currently on the rise with recent studies showing that around 75% of Americans struggle from the phenomenon, so you’re by no means alone.

I’ve experienced this feeling for a long time and are therefore familiar with the spiraling levels of anxiety which keep me up until late at night, staring at the ceiling, towards the end of a weekend. The good news is that it’s possible to banish Sunday Scaries with these tried and tested methods, which help me keep these feelings in check and get a restful night’s sleep before the week begins.

Elevating your sleeping environment can also help, to ensure it's the cozy haven you need to reduce anxiety and sleep better. Check the Presidents' Day Bedding sales to refresh your bedroom on a budegt. But first, let’s find out more about Sunday Scaries…

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the ‘Sunday Scaries’?

The exact origin of the term is unclear, but it is a modern-day phrase encapsulating that uneasy feeling you may experience before the start of another work week, which in itself is not new. It could be described as a form of anticipatory anxiety about something that has not happened yet.

According to Dr Susan Albers , psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, Sunday Scaries are feelings of intense anxiety which often start in the afternoon and continue into the night. For some, this can happen as soon as you get out of bed on a Sunday morning, but it depends on your professional and personal situation.

Apart from sleeping difficulties (which can lead to disorders like insomnia) other physical symptoms include a racing heart, breathing difficulties, upset stomach and sweating. In extreme cases, the Sunday Scaries can snowball into depression and other health conditions.

5 ways I deal with the Sunday Scaries to get better sleep

The heart of it all is to plan a calming Sunday focusing on mental and physical rest. Here are ways to achieve that:

1. Stop doomscrolling

It is really tempting to bed-rot and scroll through social media on a Sunday and I've been guilty of doing this too. Comparing our lives to those of others will lead us into a constant state of restlessness, eventually resulting in sleep deprivation, which is certainly something you should avoid the night before a work week begins.

Instead, I started disconnecting from social media on Sundays and engaging in other activities I couldn't catch up during the week. This also gave me enough time to introspect, connect with family and friends and focus more on my mental and physical wellbeing— which translates to better sleep and improved work performance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Take a walk outside

Sundays may seem like the perfect day for a movie marathon or finishing that series you've been hearing so much about. However, this is another common mistake which may be worsening your Sunday scaries.

When you realise you've spent hours watching something and now there's only little time left for Monday, the panic begins to settle in. Stepping outside and going for a stroll is a better alternative. Sunnlight has proven benefits for your mood and sleep quality.

This is because it helps release cortisol, making you feel alert, which in turn, trains your brain and body to produce melatonin (the sleepy hormone) when it gets dark. This regulates your circadian rhythm (your body's internal clock) resulting in well-rested sleep.

3. Pick up a calming activity

Your Sundays should solely be for relaxing your mind and body. While I don't generally plan my Sundays, I keep aside some time towards the end of the day to indulge in my favourite calming hobby. This could be different for people like baking, reading a book, painting or listening to music.

The idea is to enjoy your time but not overexert yourself to a point of being exhausted. I like to pick up a physical book and not electronic devices, especially if it's a few hours before bedtime, as blue light from screens is infamous for suppressing melatonin production, affecting your sleep quality.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Eat your dinner early

I always eat dinner early on Sundays, which saves me time for my evening nighttime routine and helps me fully digest my food before bed. Studies show that having your last meal of the day earlier than usual can improve your sleep quality.

This is a great habit to pick up the rest of the days too, as it prevents issues like indigestion or heartburn which can disrupt your sleep. While our busy schedules may not allow this during the week, finishing your dinner earlier on a Sunday also gives you plenty of time to rest up and relax after all the daily chores. I also prefer to have a lighter meal on a Sunday night followed by one of these bedtime drinks for a restful night's sleep.

5. Create a nighttime routine

A nighttime routine is a sleep health golden rule, as you simply cannot expect your brain to shut down at a certain time right after being involved in stimulating activity. Creating a nighttime routine can itself be quite relaxing by figuring out what works best for you.

A warm shower does wonders for me as this helps cool down your core temperature in preparation for sleep. You could then try any of the relaxing techniques like the 5-4-3-2-1 method which reduces anxiety and stress levels, inducing a sense of calm.

It is also important that you're lying on one of the best mattresses for your body type and sleeping position for maximum comfort and pressure relief. Pair it up with one of the best pillows which offers ample support to your head, neck and shoulders, aligning these with the rest of your body.

What is triggering your Sunday Scaries?

It's easier to tackle an issue when you know the cause. While these tips and tricks can help control your Sunday Scaries, getting to the bottom of it is always the best option. Seeking professional help can be effective if you think the symptoms seem to be getting worse or recurring.

Journaling is something that has worked for me, since it helps break down your feelings and get to the root of your fears. Planning your Monday ahead (and keeping it slow) can also help lessen the stress, so that you can ease yourself into the new week.