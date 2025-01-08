Hatch launches new phone-free sunrise alarm clock — with more sleep sounds and no extra cost

Hatch developed its Restore sunrise alarm clock range to help sleepers take control of their sleep routine, drifting off to meditative sounds and waking up gently with simulated sunlight. And the new Hatch Restore 3 available for $169.99 at Hatch promises to elevate your sleep and wake experience, launched in line with CES 2025, adding to the exciting list of sleep tech hitting the market this new year.

One of the few drawbacks we found when testing our best sunrise alarm clock of the year (the Hatch Restore 2, if you're wondering) was that you must be connected to your smartphone to operate the alarm clock. That's why our ears perked up when we heard the Hatch Restore 3 has been upgraded with phone-free controls.

If you're looking to elevate your morning and nighttime routines for the best quality sleep, you're going to want to keep your phone away from your sleep space. Replacing your smartphone alarm with a sunrise-simulating alarm clock seems a great idea. So, the necessity of operating said clock through a smart phone app kind of defeats the object. But Hatch have recognised the mistake they made with Hatch Restore 2, and this new year the brand is coming through with a phone-free upgrade.

The Restore 3 was built with customer feedback in mind. “We’re surrounded by screens that are great at helping us navigate, search for things, document moments, and stay connected. But at night, we need boundaries,” said Ann Crady Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Hatch. "The new Restore makes it easier to say goodnight phone, hello sleep, through purpose-built routines that help build healthy sleep habits for life.”

As sleep gurus, we know one of the keys to getting quality, restorative sleep is exposing yourself to morning sunlight, and while the dark mornings persist for a few months longer, a sunrise alarm clock like the Hatch Restore 3 could be the answer to your sleep woes.

Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: $169.99 at Hatch

You can upgrade to the full Hatch+ experience, granting access to a library of premium sleep content including immersive sleep meditations and bedtime podcasts, with a subscription costing $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

Hatch Restore 3: Price

It's a new and improved version of the bestselling sunrise alarm clock, but Hatch isn't raising its prices. It is available at Hatch for $169.99 which matches the MSRP of the Restore 2 regardless of the upgraded features.

In comparison with other top-performing sunrise alarm clocks, the Hatch is reasonably priced, coming with plenty of quality features at a lower cost than the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light and several of Lumie's sunrise alarm clocks.

Beyond the initial purchase, you can sign up to the Hatch+ subscription to access the full range of the brand's exclusive sleep content. More than 20 new sleep sounds will be available with the Restore 3, transporting you to idyllic destinations while you drift off into a peaceful sleep. This subscription comes with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of $49.99.

Free delivery, a 30-day trial and one-year warranty come with every Hatch purchase.

Hatch Restore 3: Features

The Hatch Restore 3 has levelled up the already impressive features of the Restore 2 and added some extras. “We strive to build the best products that help people get the best sleep, and Restore 3’s mission is to do just that. We’ve added new controls and more content allowing you to limit screentime," says Weiss.

The Restore's new features include clock-face buttons for easy phone-free operation. There's the 'Big Button' which can snooze your alarm or turn it off completely.

The swap button allows you to switch between unwind routines from immersive light and audio to bedtime podcasts and meditative music, all designed to get you ready for sleep. The pause button does what its name suggests and the light button allows you to flick the light on without fumbling for a switch or phone.

The sleep tech industry is getting more personal than ever with mattresses with integrated sleep trackers, adjustable firmness pillows, customizable bed bases and more. The Restore 3 is following suit with its personalized onboarding experience. The Hatch Sleep Persona Quiz, completed on the Hatch app at sign-up, helps you identify your unique sleep challenges and suggests audio and light routines tailored to your sleep goals.

What's more, the Restore 3 develops audio quality and choice with 60 plus sleep sounds inspired by nature and backed by science. Based on your preferences, you can chose from sound collections like 'Around the Home' featuring a fan, dishwasher or washing machine, 'Dreamy Destinations' which captures the breeze at El Capitan or the crashing waves of Malibu Beach, nature sounds like rain and birdsong, immersive ASMR or entertaining podcasts.

As well as all of this, you can expect the basic features of a sunrise alarm clock done well, with personalised warm glowing sunrises and sunsets.