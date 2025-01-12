Striving to be a morning person this year? A sunrise alarm clock will help — here's how

If 'become a morning person' is on your list of new year's resolutions, you're not alone. Many people strive to become one of those super humans who workout before work or turn up at the office in high spirits with a coffee in hand. This is where the best sunrise alarm clocks can help.

Unlike tinny-sounding alarms, sunrise alarm clocks take a calm, gentle approach to waking you up. They gradually light up at your desired wake up time making it easier for you to emerge from the comfort of your bed on dark, cold winter mornings.

Sleeping on the best mattress for you and your sleep needs is key to getting quality sleep, but there's a place for sleep tech too. A sunrise alarm clock could be the answer to waking up early AND refreshed. Here's how...

What are the benefits of being a morning person?

Regardless of natural chronotypes which determine whether you are a morning person with a propensity to wake early and get tired in the evening, or a night owl who wakes up later and slower and is wide awake late into the night, many people strive to be a morning person and there's good reason for it. Research presented by the American Psychiatric Association found that being a morning person is associated with better mental health.

Studies also indicate that people who wake up early are more productive and likely to exhibit goal-oriented behavior alongside sharper cognitive functions. This means they perform better at work or school.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Waking up early can help your body get in sync with natural daylight. As humans we are genetically disposed to sleep when it is dark and wake when it is light. Therefore, waking up early can help you craft a more consistent sleep schedule, which is crucial for overall health.

Most jobs also require us to be up early in the morning, meaning many people don't have a choice but to be a morning person. So, here's how a sunrise alarm clock can make that easier this winter.

3 ways a sunrise alarm clock can help you get up earlier

Waking you up with more energy and in a better mood, a sunrise alarm clock can help you become an early bird. Here's how.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wakes you up gently

Simulating a sunrise inside your bedroom, a sunrise alarm clock wakes you up gradually with light rather than suddenly with a blaring alarm sound. This is believed to be a more natural wake up call as the light mimics daylight in the morning, and so the natural process of waking up, which can help you feel more well rested.

It also helps you wake up in a better mood as it eliminates the shock of waking up to a jarring sound. Instead you wake up slowly with the dawn simulation and, if you like, gentle nature sounds that can stir you from sleep. This allows your body to reach the end of deep sleep cycles rather than disturbing them, reducing sleep inertia and grogginess upon waking.

Promotes better quality sleep

Many sunrise alarm clocks also have wind-down features like sunset simulations, guided meditation audios and sleep podcasts, helping your nighttime routine as well as your wake-up one.

A mind racing with anxious thoughts at bedtime is one of the most common disruptors of sleep. Therefore, these calming features offered by sunrise alarm clocks help you destress at the end of the day so you can drift off into a peaceful, restorative sleep.

(Image credit: Lumie)

Having a well established, calming bedtime routine can promote sleep quality, ensuring you spend enough time in each essential sleep stage. This means you're better rested by the time you need to wake up, making early wake ups much easier.

Boosts energy levels

Gloomy winter mornings can drain your energy and this is where a sunrise alarm clock comes in. Light is the most powerful signal to your body that it's time to wake up. This is why exposing yourself to daylight in the morning is key to regulating your circadian rhythm. A well-regulated circadian rhythm makes it easier to wake up and fall asleep fast.

It also ensures your energy levels peak and dip at the right times in the day. Waking up to light boosts the stress hormone cortisol and suppresses the sleepy hormone melatonin, helping you feel more alert and ready to take on the day. The cortisol spike provided by the light emitted from a sunrise alarm clock makes it easier to get out of bed with ample energy early in the morning.

3 sunrise alarm clocks I recommend

Hatch Restore 3: $169.99 at Hatch

The Hatch Restore 3 is the newest model in Hatch's TikTok-trending Restore range. It offers phone-free control, an extensive library of sleep audio with 20 new sounds and Hatch's signature sunrise and sunsets simulations. Although it is a plush upgrade to our top-rated sunrise alarm clock of the year (read our Hatch Restore 2 review for more on that), it sits at the same MSRP. Although it is not currently on sale, this is a fair price for a sunrise alarm clock with such versatility and quality. But do keep an eye for discounts if you want a super deal as they are frequent at Hatch. Plus you get free shipping, a 30-night trial and 1-year warranty.

Momcozy Sunrise Alarm Clock: $49.99 at Amazon

Over $100 cheaper than the other options here, this is a great budget sunrise alarm clock with competitive features. It is designed to resemble the ascending sun on the horizon. Light warms from mellow yellow to warm orange while soothing melodies pull you from sleep for an idyllic wake-up experience no matter how dark and gloomy it is outside. There is a sunset feature and audio options too including nature sounds, fan noises and white noise. All of this comes at the unbeatable price of $49.99 at both Amazon and Momcozy's own website. Plus you get a 30 day guarantee and 1 year warranty.