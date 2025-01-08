CES 2025: FRENZ Brainband with brainwave tracking for better sleep wins Innovation Award

By night, the FRENZ Brainband aims to enhance sleep quality. By day, it works to improve focus and cognitive performance. This AI wearable has been developed by Earable Neuroscience and utilizes brainwave tracking and personalized audio therapy to help users fall asleep faster, sleep deeper and perform better.

The FRENZ Focus Flow Mobile App, compatible with the Brainband, has been awarded the Innovation Award in the Digital Health category at CES 2025. Adding this string to its bow, the FRENZ Brainband is the first EEG-based wearable and audio therapy device to earn a CES Innovation Award across three categories. In 2023 it was awarded in the Wearable Tech category and in 2024 it was awarded in the Accessibility and Aging Tech category.

“Achieving this CES hat trick is a significant milestone,” said Dr. Tam Vu, Founder of Earable Neuroscience. “It demonstrates the evolution of FRENZ into a multi-functional, AI-powered EEG-based platform for enhancing sleep, focus, and cognitive performance for daily application.”

We always recommend shopping the best mattress for your sleep type and needs as the first port of call when it comes to elevating your rest. But there is space for sleep tech too, especially when you want to learn more about your sleep trends or are suffering from sleep disorders like insomnia.

But, this kind of sleep technology doesn't come cheap. The Brainband costs $680 at FRENZ, which is a lot more than other wearable sleep tech. However, it does integrate cutting-edge neuroscience to enhance sleep, mental health and productivity, making it a worthy buy for anyone dealing with debilitating sleep problems.

FRENZ Brainband: $680 at FRENZ

Employing state-of-the-art sleep and brainwave technology, the FRENZ Brainband is a premium buy. Costing $680 at full price, it is one for those looking to invest in their sleep quality. You get a 14-day money-back guarantee and one-year warranty with every purchase, or you can add premium product protection for $59 for one year or $99 for two.



FRENZ Brainband: Price

Compared to other sleep-enhancing wearable tech like the Aura Sleep Mask, which sets you back $229 at MSRP, the FRENZ Brainband is a premium buy.

That said, with features similar to those seen in the best smart beds, which track your sleep metrics and keep you sleeping peacefully by optimizing your sleep environment, the FRENZ Brainband is a cheaper alternative.

Considering most smart bed system from leading brands like Eight Sleep and Sleep Number cost between $1,500 to $5,000, the FRENZ Brainband enables you to give your sleep a tech makeover for less.

Deciding whether to buy the FRENZ Brainband will depend on your budget and sleep goals. If you do opt to buy, FRENZ's one-year warranty and 14-day money back guarantee offers some reassurance.

FRENZ Brainband: Features

The FRENZ Brainband is a slim band that fits over your forehead. It is designed to suit all adult head sizes and sleep positions to ensure it aids rather than disturbs your sleep.

The wearable device uses cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), a non-medical treatment that helps people sleep better by changing their thoughts and behaviors. The science-backed therapy uses specialized frequency music, binaural beats and contextual audio cues designed to increase beta and gamma activity in the brain's frontal lobe.

The audio-based sessions offered by the FRENZ Brainband have been proven to enhance natural sleep patterns. The band transmits sound though bone vibrations to ensure a comfortable, non-intrusive sleep experience. The audio is based on your biometrics and cognitive state to help induce a calm mind for restorative sleep.

(Image credit: Frenz)

Additionally, throughout the night, sleep tracking sensors record your sleep stages brainwaves (EEG), heart rate, SpO2, facial muscle activity (EMG) and eye movement (EOG). The band interprets this data and presents it via the compatible app to help you understand what happens to your body overnight.

In turn, your brain is better wired to perform during the day. “FRENZ Brainwaves Labs connects scientific innovation with practical applications,” said Kimi Doan, Earable’s Chief Innovation Officer. “By harnessing advanced brainwave monitoring and sleep tracking as biomarkers, we aim to unlock new possibilities in cognitive health. Research areas currently include neurodegenerative disease discovery, epilepsy monitoring, stroke rehabilitation, pain management and neuroplasticity.”