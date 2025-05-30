Watch out Whoop — Garmin reportedly working on a screenless health band that'll track your sleep

Garmin could soon offer a new alternative for anyone who wants sleep and recovery data without strapping on a bulky smartwatch overnight.

According to a new report, the brand behind some of the best fitness trackers on the market may be preparing to launch a minimalist health band, featuring no screen, a focus on sleep tracking, and key features like heart rate monitoring and smart alarms.

The band would reportedly include Garmin’s optical heart rate sensor and support smart alarms that detect lighter sleep phases — similar to features found in many of the current best Garmin watches.

The blog the5krunner, which has a track record of reporting on unreleased Garmin products, claims to be “100% sure” the device exists, citing a “source document” and a launch window as early as July or August 2025.

Why go screenless?

The appeal of a screenless device is simple: comfort and discretion. Many users find Garmin’s bulkier multisport watches uncomfortable to wear overnight, especially for sleep tracking. A compact wristband could offer similar insights without the larger presence and could be more desirable to wear consistently for some.

It could also attract those who prefer wearing a traditional or luxury watch during the day but still want to track health metrics around the clock.

How might it compare to Whoop?

If released, the Garmin Sleep Band would naturally draw comparisons to the Whoop Strap, which is a screenless health tracker that collects round-the-clock data on sleep, strain, and recovery. However, Whoop requires a paid membership, with the cheapest tier currently costing $199 per year to access core features. You can read our full Whoop 5.0 review to see how it works.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garmin’s business model, by contrast, typically doesn’t lock health data behind a paywall. While some newer features are tied to its recent optional Connect+ subscription, core metrics like heart rate variability (HRV), sleep stages, and Body Battery remain free.

If Garmin continues down that path, a subscription-free sleep band could appeal to those who want advanced health tracking without an ongoing cost.

Still plenty of unknowns

While the report provides some intriguing details, a lot remains unclear. There’s no confirmed pricing, design, or indication of whether the device would support workout tracking independently or require pairing with a Garmin watch.

It’s also unclear if this band would use Garmin’s latest Elevate v5 sensor, found in high-end devices like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 970, which would enhance accuracy for sleep and recovery metrics.