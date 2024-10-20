Antidepressants used to help me sleep, now I rely on these 3 things instead

The effect of antidepressants on sleep has been widely documented, with different people experiencing varying side effects, depending on the medication they take. When I first started taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which have been proven to disrupt sleep , I felt as if I didn’t need any sleep at all.

For weeks, I survived on just a few hours of sleep a night, falling asleep in the early hours of the morning, and waking feeling energized at 7am. However, as my body became more accustomed to taking the antidepressant, this lack of sleepiness subsided. In its place was an opposite side effect; I slept for over 9 hours every night and napped for 1-2 hours during the day.

While this felt great, I knew over sleeping wasn’t a good alternative to under sleeping — but that wasn’t my primary concern. Now, three years later and under the guidance of my doctor, I’m no longer taking Sertraline (also known as Zoloft). Here’s how stopping antidepressants affected my sleep and the three things I rely on to get good sleep in its place.

How stopping antidepressants affected my sleep

Getting used to sleeping without antidepressants was a big adjustment period. While, luckily, many of my initial anxiety and depression symptoms didn’t return after stopping the medication, my nighttime anxiety did — in full force.

Antidepressant medication Always speak to your doctor before reducing or stopping any antidepressant medication. Stopping taking antidepressants can cause withdrawal symptoms and sudden changes to your mood.

I had forgotten what it was like to lie awake at night with a racing mind, and I felt more vulnerable to it because I was out of practice at managing it.

It seemed processing my day and the time to think brought with it my usual anxieties, which inevitably delayed how quickly I fell asleep, impacting the overall quality of the rest I was getting.

This also started to bring back some low mood in the mornings, making it difficult to get going and I was sleeping lighter, simply because the heaviness of my sleeping on the antidepressants wasn’t natural.

3 things I rely on for better sleep

Now that I have to pay particular attention to my bedtime routine to keep my mental health in tip top condition, I rely on these three things.

1. Use a light therapy box and sunrise alarm clock

The darker, winter months can wreak havoc with our sleep and mental health. Without natural sunlight in the mornings and darkness creeping up earlier and earlier in the evenings, our circadian rhythms (our body's internal clock) can struggle.

This means when we naturally feel energetic or naturally feel sleepy can change, but it can also affect our mood. Studies have shown that decreased sunlight has a direct correlation to impaired cognitive function , affecting serotonin and melatonin levels, which control not only sleepiness, but our mood, too.

I have found waking up to a sunrise alarm clock incredibly effective. The bright, warm light helps me feel alert and awake quicker, setting me up for a positive day. When this is followed by my light therapy box, which provides 10,000lux of light (enough to simulate sunlight), I feel more optimistic and happier in general.

Light therapy boxes are medical devices proven to treat the symptoms of SAD (seasonal affective disorder), as well as other mental health disorders, like depression. They have even been proven to impact serotonin reuptake, working similarly to antidepressants. I use a combination of the Lumie Vitamin L Light Box and the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 sunrise alarm clock.

2. Stick to a regular sleep schedule

The importance of a consistent sleep schedule can’t be underplayed and it’s something that I never used to pay much attention to, assuming it was only important for children.

However, variations in sleep schedules have been shown to contribute to low mood and depression , as well as increasing the risk of metabolic disorders like obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

While my sleep schedule does shift at the weekend (I’m still young!), during the week I keep it as consistent as possible. To do this effectively, I keep my nighttime routine similar every night to signal to my body that it’s time to wind down. This includes a long hot bath, reading a book, and dimming the lights in the bedroom.

Another great feature of my sunrise alarm clock is the sunset setting. Over 30 minutes, my bedside lamp will gradually dim until it turns itself off. This prevents me from accidentally staying up late and is a further indicator to my brain and body that it’s time to sleep.

3. Use a weighted blanket

Another form of therapy that can help easy anxiety and sleep troubles is pressure therapy. Weighted blankets are blankets with small glass beads sewn into them to make them heavier. They range from 10lbs up to 35lbs, but it’s usually recommended you aim for around 10% of your body weight.

The best weighted blankets can help stimulate your body’s production of melatonin, reducing anxiety, calming you, and making you sleepy — basically, everything you want before bedtime. While research is limited, studies have found that weighted blankets can be helpful in reducing anxiety , but there’s not enough evidence to suggest they help with insomnia.

They are often used in schools and therapy sessions to help calm dysregulated children and patients and help them feel protected and safe. When I use mine at night, I immediately feel calmer.

I’ve also reached for it when I feel my anxiety peak during the day, and the hugging sensation makes a big difference. I use the YnM Bamboo Cooling Weighted Blanket so I don’t get too hot, and it works perfectly.

My other top tips for quality sleep

While these are my personal preferences for getting better sleep, here are some more tips that can help you sleep well.

Pay attention to sleep hygiene

Sleep hygiene refers to the habits you form before going to bed and the environment that you sleep in. There are some habits that can positively affect your sleep and some that may make getting quality sleep a struggle.

For example, late-night snacks, staying up late on your phone, and using your room for work can all negatively impact your sleep quality.

Some good sleep hygiene habits to develop include having a screen-free hour before bed, ensuring your room is clean, uncluttered, and calm, and resisting alcohol in the evenings.

Ensure your bed is comfortable

Tossing and turning can be detrimental to our sleep quality. Investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs and sleep style will ensure you’re comfortable and your body is supported.

Alongside this, make sure you have the best pillow for your sleeping position, and the right bedding to help you regulate your temperature at night.

Try breathing exercises

Meditation and breathing exercises before bed can help clear your mind and keep you calm. It can also help regulate your nervous system, leading to reduced anxiety and stress before you sleep.

We’ve tried many different breathing exercises for sleep, some popular ones include the 4-7-8 method, belly breathing, and moon breathing.