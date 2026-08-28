The growth of gravel running shoes — my top picks and why they might be the best sneakers for most runners
Off-road running has never been more accessible
Gravel running is nothing new — runners have been seeking out gravel tracks for as long as the sport has existed, because they offer a quieter, calmer experience than busy roads without the perils of truly technical trail running.
Gravel running shoes, however, are a relatively new phenomenon. Their rise is no doubt partly inspired by the huge success of gravel bikes, and the principles underpinning the rise of gravel shoes are similar to those behind the bikes, which are built to handle a little bit of everything.
That’s why I value gravel shoes myself as a runner. They might seem like a niche product, but they’re actually among the most versatile running shoes on the market, capable of handling a wide variety of terrain and different types of training runs.
They’re perfect for trips when you’re not sure what terrain you’re going to run on, and even if you mostly run on the road and only occasionally hit the trails, they’re worth considering because they work so well on pure road runs too, in my experience.
I’ve picked out the best gravel running shoes I’ve tested below, and I also spoke to Erin Cooper, director and marketing for Performance & SportStyle at Salomon, about what to look for if you’re buying some.
What are the key features of a gravel running shoe?
I’ve been testing the best trail-running shoes for a decade and there have always been good options for light trails, which have been known as road-to-trail or all-terrain shoes in the past.
Gravel shoes are an extension of this area of the market, aiming to combine key features from road and trail shoes to work well on both.
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“For Salomon, our gravel shoes are rooted in our road platforms and leverage key technologies from our leading products in both road and trail footwear to find an ideal balance,” says Cooper.
The midsoles of gravel running shoes are often the same soft, energetic foams found on a brand’s road running shoes, whereas traditional trail shoes might use a firmer material for more stability.
This creates the same kind of comfortable, bouncy ride people expect from a modern road running shoe, but with the added benefit of a more substantial outsole.
“Our Gravel contaGRIP outsole provides reliable grip and durability matched with 2.5 mm lugs — vs. 4+ mm in our trail shoes,” says Cooper.
Lug length and shape are certainly key aspects of gravel shoes. The outsole has to grip on light trails with loose surfaces, but still feel comfortable on flat, paved roads. In most gravel shoes I’ve tested, this means 2.5mm lugs with broad, flat shapes, often chevrons.
“Runners should look for shallow lugs,” says Cooper. “These provide enough grip and traction to be confident on light trails, rolling hills, gravel paths, or any other non-technical mountain terrain and a smooth ride on the roads.”
This outsole also boosts durability when on gravel tracks — road shoes often have large areas of exposed foam that can get chewed up on light trails like this.
The upper is also an important feature of a gravel shoe. Road shoe uppers prioritize comfort and breathability, while full trail shoe uppers focus just as much on durability and protection through features like toe bumpers. Gravel shoes, once again, find a balance.
“The upper should be lightweight like on a road shoe, but with added protection for improved foothold and durability on gravel and trail surfaces,” says Cooper.
The best gravel running shoes
Some of my favorite shoes of 2026 so far have been gravel shoes, and I’ve taken several trips where they’ve been my only option for travelling, walking and all my runs.
Unless you spend your time exclusively on the roads or on mountain tracks that require a full trail-running shoe, it’s worth considering adding a gravel sneaker to your rotation.
Here are the three best gravel running shoes I’ve tested.
Salomon Aero Glide 4 GRVL
Salomon has spearheaded the gravel shoe moment, and I think the Salomon Aero Glide 4 GRVL showcases the versatility of this type of sneaker brilliantly well.
It has an energetic midsole made from a supercritical TPU foam called OptiFoam Squared that delivers a good balance of comfort and bounce for easy, steady-paced runs, and the outsole grips well on light trails and roads in both dry and wet conditions.
The quick-lace system brought over from Salomon’s trail shoes will divide opinion as it’s not as comfortable as standard laces, but this allows you to quickly tighten the laces with the toggle.
The Aero Glide 4 GRVL is a great daily trainer for those who spend a lot of time on gravel and dirt tracks, and it's also comfortable on the road. It really showcases the benefits of a gravel shoe with versatility.
The North Face Altamesa 500 v2
The Altamesa 500 v2 is pitched more as an all-terrain trail-running shoe than a gravel shoe, but it fits into this category well, in my opinion, thanks to its bouncy ride and impressive performance on the road and light trails.
It has 4mm lugs, which are deeper than on most gravel shoes, but still feel smooth and comfortable on the road, and the Dream midsole foam is enjoyably springy and comfortable on long runs.
I used The North Face Altamesa 500 v2 for all my runs on a holiday this year, covering a mix of road, gravel and trails, and it’s a great all-rounder option for those who vary the terrain they run on.
The Altamesa 500 v2 is an all-terrain shoe that particularly shines on gravel tracks. The Dream midsole is as bouncy as you'll find on any road shoe, and the outsole provides reliable grip in wet and dry conditions.
Asics Blazeblast
The Asics Novablast is one of the most popular road running shoes available, and rightly so in my view — it’s comfortable, fun, and suits a wide variety of runners well for daily training.
It doesn’t have the most extensive or durable outsole, though, and that’s where the Asics Blazeblast comes in. It shares a lot of DNA with the Novablast, including a high stack of comfortable foam in the midsole, but with a full outsole with 2.5mm lugs that excels on gravel tracks.
The Blazeblast is another shoe I took on holiday this year as my main walking and running shoe, and its versatility shone through. I did a 15-mile run on mixed terrain and clambered all over some rocks with my kids, another activity where the more substantial outsole was welcomed.
If you love the Asics Novablast road shoe, it's worth looking at the Blazeblast, which has a similar feel but can handle light trails better thanks to its outsole with 2.5mm lugs.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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