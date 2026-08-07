Nike’s back-to-school sale includes huge discounts on top running shoes, including the new Pegasus 42 hitting its lowest ever price

There are two things I particularly like about big Nike sales. One is that they don’t exclude the biggest running shoes in their line-up, unlike many brands who make their top sneakers exempt from discounts.

The second is that Nike sales usually reward a little effort with bigger discounts. If you’re prepared to click around the various colors available for your chosen shoe to find the cheapest one, then layer a second discount code on top of the sale price, you get the pleasure of revealing a huge saving at the checkout.

Right now pretty much all of the best Nike running shoes are reduced in the brand’s back-to-school sale, and if you use the code DAYONE at checkout you get an extra 25%, even on top of any discount in place before the code.

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This double-discount effect knocks shoes like the new Nike Pegasus 42 well under $100 for the first time, and also reduces my favorite cushioned running shoe, the Nike Vomero Plus, to just $108.

Whether you’re actually heading back to school or not, don’t miss these deals.