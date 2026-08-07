Nike’s back-to-school sale includes huge discounts on top running shoes, including the new Pegasus 42 hitting its lowest ever price
Get top running shoes for under $100
There are two things I particularly like about big Nike sales. One is that they don’t exclude the biggest running shoes in their line-up, unlike many brands who make their top sneakers exempt from discounts.
The second is that Nike sales usually reward a little effort with bigger discounts. If you’re prepared to click around the various colors available for your chosen shoe to find the cheapest one, then layer a second discount code on top of the sale price, you get the pleasure of revealing a huge saving at the checkout.
Right now pretty much all of the best Nike running shoes are reduced in the brand’s back-to-school sale, and if you use the code DAYONE at checkout you get an extra 25%, even on top of any discount in place before the code.
This double-discount effect knocks shoes like the new Nike Pegasus 42 well under $100 for the first time, and also reduces my favorite cushioned running shoe, the Nike Vomero Plus, to just $108.
Whether you’re actually heading back to school or not, don’t miss these deals.
Quick Links
- Shop all running shoes in the Nike sale
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $87 @ Nike
- Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $89 @ Nike
- Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $108 @ Nike
Nike back-to-school sales
This is the latest model of the popular Pegasus line so I'm surprised and delighted to see it reduced by so much already. The Nike Pegasus 42 is a durable daily trainer that's ideal for general use alongside your easy runs. The men's Pegasus 42 is also reduced to $87in one color, with almost all sizes still available at the time of writing.
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a plated super-trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and speed. I've run over 90 miles in my pair and they've impressed me on every run. One color of the men's shoe is down to $89 using the code DAYONE at checkout, and there are other colors of the men's and women's Zoom Fly 6 reduced to $114.
This is my favorite cushioned shoe for easy and long runs thanks to its comfortable, bouncy design. Both the men’s and women’s Nike Vomero Plus are reduced in the sale, with the best deal available on colors reduced to $144, which then drops to $108 using the code DAYONE at checkout.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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