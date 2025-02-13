Run, don’t walk! Brooks Ghost Max just dropped to $89 in early Presidents’ Day sale

If you’ve been waiting for the Presidents’ Day sales to drop to get your hands on a new pair of running shoes, I’ve got good news — the sales have started already and I’m here to help you save. As a fitness editor and marathon runner, I’m picky when it comes to shoes, but one of my favorite everyday cruisers just went on sale.

Right now, you can grab the Brooks Ghost Max for $89 on Amazon — that's a whopping 40% off on this neutral, max-cushioned running shoe. It’s best suited for long, easy runs and walks, but also for those looking for a comfy cushioned shoe if you spend a lot of time on your feet. Grab it while you can!

Brooks Ghost Max: was $148 now $89 at Amazon Looking for a super plush pair of running shoes without the hight price tag? Look no further. The Brooks Ghost Max is extremely comfortable and bucketloads more responsive than the original Ghost line. In order to find the best price you’ll have to cycle through the different color options, but there’s still plenty in stock. The bigger saving is on the men’s shoe, but the women’s model is also on sale for $109 at Amazon.

This is the older version of the current Brooks Ghost Max 2, but don’t let this put you off. It's still a fantastic everyday running shoe. The newer shoe is slightly lighter and more responsive, but if you’re looking to save money, the original Ghost Max is still worth considering.

Underfoot, the shoe has the same Brooks softness we’ve come to expect from the brand, but unlike the original Ghost line, it’s snappy and responsive. During testing, we found these more enjoyable to run in.

The Brooks Ghost Max suits the everyday runner who wants a plush cushioned shoe, but that has enough versatility to be worn for faster sessions. It doesn’t have as much pop as something like the Asics Novablast 5, and is best suited for slower, easy miles, but the Ghost Max is a comfortable shoe at a really good price right now.