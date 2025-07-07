I review running shoes for a living, and my favorite Asics sneaker just dropped in the Prime Day sales

I test running shoes for a living, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to selecting a sneaker for my everyday runs. Despite the influx of new shoes through my door each week, some remain firm favorites, and one of these pairs is the Asics Novablast 4, which is currently on sale for $99 on Amazon in the Prime Day discount.

The shoes are a fantastic, comfortable everyday running shoe, and for less than $100, now is a great time to buy.

If you're looking to buy one running shoe that'll cope with all of the different runs on your training plan, the Asics Novablast 4 is a good place to start. It's bouncy and lively enough to help you pick up the pace on your tempo runs and speed sessions, while still being cushioned and comfortable on long runs and easy days.

I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run. The shoe has Asics' FlyteFoam Blast+ foam in the midsole, and while it doesn't have the same sink-in comfort as shoes like the Asics Gel Cumulus 27, this isn't a bad thing. It's bouncy, responsive, and the slightly firmer midsole gives the shoe a lot more versatility.

The shoe has since been replaced with the Asics Novablast 5, but don't let this put you off. Asics didn't change an awful lot between the two models, so you're better off saving money right now and buying the Novablast 4.

On the design front, the shoe looks amazing, and right now it's discounted in a bunch of different colors to suit every style. Grab it while you can, it's unlikely this deal will be around for long!