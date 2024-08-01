Mega Adidas sale at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd get on sneakers and apparel from $7

There are plenty of incredible deals up for grabs in Amazon's Adidas sale. You'll want to pick up shorts, tees and sandals for the summer season, and there are huge discounts on cold-weather gear too.

Ready to get on the road? The Adidas Men's Ubounce DNA Sneakers are on sale from $38 at Amazon. This is a huge saving compared to their $100 starting price. Or, if you're looking for some more relaxed footwear, snag the Adidas Adilette Slides on sale from $14.

Prices vary by your choice of size and color, so remember to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal possible. For more sales, see best deals in Amazon's Skechers sale.

Apparel

Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Shorts: was $30 now from $7 @ Amazon

Stand out from the crowd with a huge saving on these Adidas Men's shorts. Featuring a loose fit, sweat-wicking AeroReady tech and perforated panels for temperature control, they look great and are comfortable for workouts or casual wear.

Adidas Men's Essentials Logo Hoodie: was $40 now from $12 @ Amazon

This Adidas Men's Essentials Logo Hoodie is a classic. It's a perfect companion to wear after workouts, on the go or relaxing at home. It features Adidas AeroReady tech to wick sweat off your body, so even when the weather gets warm, you'll stay comfortable.

Adidas Women's High-Waisted Shorts: was $35 now from $12 @ Amazon

These Adidas Women's Tights are now available starting from just $12. I'd opt for these as loungewear to keep me cool during summer months. They're also great for strolls in the park, or even yoga classes.

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings: was $40 now from $12 @ Amazon

On sale from $12, these Adidas leggings are a great deal. Made from cotton, they're soft and comfortable to wear. They're billed as feeling "like a second skin" and have a 4.5 star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews.

Adidas Men's All Szn T-Shirt: was $30 now from $15 @ Amazon

Be ready to work out all year round with this Adidas Men's All Szn T-Shirt. Its 100% cotton fabric makes it naturally breathable and it features a classic, casual fit. The Medium Gray Heather color (pictured) goes with everything, but there are other fun options like Semi Lucid Blue and Wonder Clay available too.

Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now from $19 @ Amazon

These drawstring shorts offer a mix of loose and snug so you can wear them for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry, while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support.

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top: was $55 now from $27 @ Amazon

Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Unisex Slides Sandals: was $30 now from $14 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Adidas Women's Avryn Sneaker: was $140 now from $21 @ Amazon

The White Adidas Avryn Sneaker has seen a seriously huge discount in a size 11. (Other sizes and colors are on sale for around $50.) They feature an origami-inspired design, have durable AdiWear outsoles and midsoles with Boost and Bounce cushioning.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers: was $75 now from $22 @ Amazon

Score big savings with this limited deal on the popular Adidas Cloudfoam Pure sneakers. The flexible upper combined with a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liner makes this shoe the perfect companion for workouts or daily wear.

Adidas Men's Swift Run Sneaker: was $90 now from $26 @ Amazon

A simple and affordable shoe, the Adidas Men's Swift Run is now on sale from $26. It features a lightweight EVA midsole and an OrthoLite sockliner. There's also Bounce cushioning for a springy feel underfoot and a breathable mesh upper.

Adidas Women's EQ21 running shoes: was $80 now from $33 @ Amazon

The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.

Adidas Men's Ubounce DNA Sneaker: was $100 now from $38 @ Amazon

Whether you're out exploring or working out, these Ubounce sneakers are as comfy as they come. The upper molds to your foot, while the sole offers just the right amount of cushioning to help put a spring in your step.

Adidas Men's Racer Tr23: was $80 now from $44 @ Amazon

Race to your heart's content with these Adidas Racer Tr23 sneakers. Reviewers on Amazon love these sneakers for their fit, comfort and stylish looks.