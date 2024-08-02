Epic Best Buy weekend sale is live — here's 23 deals I’d buy now on OLED TVS, laptops and more

Best Buy is holding some crazy sales right now. There's a 48-hour flash sale that ends at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, so don't wait to snag these deals. Of course, there are plenty of other great sales that are running through the entire weekend, too.

Right now Best Buy is taking up to 55% off Amazon hardware. This is a great opportunity to shop Alexa speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Ring Video Doorbells and anything else you didn't manage to snag over Prime Day. You can also get LG C3 OLED TVs on sale from $899. We think it's the best OLED TV in terms of value, so I highly recommend buying this set while it's on sale. (Note that Amazon has LG C3 OLED TVs on sale from $896.)

Check out my favorite Best Buy deals below. Plus, see the best deals in Amazon's Adidas sale from $7.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was $299 now $239 @ Best Buy

This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Smart Home

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $14 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick 4K. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt cheap option for an older TV.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Best Buy

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Video games

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (RTX 4060): was $1,149 now $969 @ Best Buy

Enjoy some of the latest gaming hardware in Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5i — including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, that gives you access to the impressive DLSS 3.5 frame generation tech. It also comes with an Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $210 off its usual price.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

Smartphones & Tablets

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

Headphones

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Price check: $159 @ Amazon

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you want some of the biggest bass possible, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 are the headphones for the job. Our Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 review praised their incredible bass response, 60-hour battery life and cool design. However, their active noise canceling capabilities leave a little to be desired, and you'll want to steer clear of these headphones if you prefer a more balanced sound profile.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy

These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $80 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ: was $119 now $91 @ Best Buy

This full size Ninja blender is currently on sale and comes with all of the features you need to make everyday recipes. There are four speeds to choose from and it comes with three preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks and ice cream. All of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and the jug has a large 72-ounce capacity.