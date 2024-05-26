Yes! The 50% off Emma Mattress Memorial Day sale I’ve been waiting for is here

If you've had your eye on Emma's best-selling hybrid mattress, now is a great time to buy. As part of its Memorial Day sale, you can save 50% on the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress at Emma Sleep. After the discount, that drops the price of a queen Emma Hybrid Comfort to $659, which is a massive $660 saving from its $1,319 MSRP.

Personally, I love Emma as a sleep brand. Its promotional photos always look inviting – and it truly makes some of the best mattresses on the market. The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a medium-firm mattress that features some impressive sleep technology, including seven-zone pocket springs and a variety of foams designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and supported during the night. Emma customers love it, too.

As with all Emma mattresses, you'll get a 10-year warranty and an impressive 365-night sleep trial. If you want to see what other great bargains are around at the moment, check out our guide to this year's Memorial Day mattress sales. Otherwise, keep reading to learn more about the Emma mattress deal I've been waiting for.

Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress Was: From $812

Now: From $409

Saving: Up to $819



Summary: Emma promises “deep, restful sleep” with its Hybrid Comfort mattress. This 13-inch hybrid contains seven-zone pocket springs designed to align your head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs. Add in a layer of high-quality, open-celled foam that isolates motion, and another of climate-regulating Airgocell foam, and you have a mattress that should guarantee you a good night’s rest without raising the temperature too much. This is a medium-firm mattress, but some Emma customers say it's a bit too firm for side sleepers. (We've yet to try this one ourselves but take a look at our Emma Original mattress review for a good side sleeper mattress.) In any case, if you buy one and then find it’s not right for you, you have 365 days to return it for a full refund. Price history: For Memorial Day, Emma takes 50% off its Hybrid Comfort mattress, which matches the discount we saw during Presidents' Day sales in February. While it's a solid deal, we did see it for less during Black Friday 2023 after a 55% discount. Either way, you won't have to worry about paying more than half the MSRP – and this is still an excellent deal. Benefits: Free shipping | 10 year warranty | 365 night trial

