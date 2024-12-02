Saatva's Latex Hybrid mattress has a $400 Cyber Monday discount and it's a great choice for hot sleepers
The Saatva Latex Hybrid contains naturally cooling and sweat-wicking materials
The Saatva Latex Hybrid is the brand's most affordable natural cooling mattress and today you can save $400 on the Latex Hybrid at Saatva, with prices from $1,195 (was $1,595) for a twin and a queen on sale for $1,995 (was $2,395). That matches the cheapest prices we've seen on this mattress during all major sales this year.
With this Cyber Monday mattress deal you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Latex Hybrid. It's an especially good time if you're shopping for a twin or twin XL size as we normally only see a discount of $200 on those. And we don't expect prices to get any cheaper in the Saatva Cyber Monday sale so now is a great time to buy.
Saatva is the brand behind our best mattress of 2024 the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid. While that's a good temperature neutral mattress, the Latex Hybrid has a stronger cooling performance thanks its use of natural latex, making it a good choice for hot sleepers. Latex is also moisture-absorbing so it will wick away sweat to keep you dry while sleeping.
Saatva Latex Hybrid: from $1,595 $1,195 at Saatva
The Saatva Latex Hybrid is made with Talalay latex which is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and free of harmful chemicals, boosting its eco credentials and cleanliness. It also features Saatva's signature CoolVent system comprised of phase change materials that dissipate excess body heat. Alongside being a breathable, moisture-wicking material, latex (it's used in many top-rated cooling mattresses) it offers superb body contouring and pressure relief bolstered by a layer of individually wrapped coils making it a good choice for all sleeping positions.
Price history: The best Saatva mattress sales outside of major holidays will save you up to 15% on the Latex Hybrid, with $200 on a twin giving you a sale price of $1,395. So, this $400 discount is double the saving on the smallest sizes. The queen is normally up to $300 off, reducing the price to $2,095. So today's price of $1,995 for a queen is the cheapest we can expect.
Benefits: Year's trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove delivery
Looking for a cheaper cooling solution? Try this...
Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper: from $215 at Saatva
Like the sound of the Saatva Latex Hybrid but not quite ready to upgrade your mattress yet? In our Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review we found this topper features similar cooling comfort at the fraction of the cost of a full Saatva mattress. Although it's hardly ever on sale and sits at MSRP of $295 for a queen size, it's an affordable way to add Saatva cooling tech to your existing mattress.
