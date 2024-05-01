Olympic queen mattresses are often overlooked in favor of the classic queen size, arguably the most popular bed size in the US right now. However, the Olympic queen mattress has a lot of benefits for a range of sleepers, including both couples and solo sleepers. But what is an Olympic queen mattress and should you buy one?

While almost all of the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers come in standard bed sizes, from twin to Cal king, less conventional sizes are much harder to come by. Olympic queen mattresses are out there though – you just need to know where to look – and we're here to break down the key benefits and drawbacks of this unique beds.

We'll also look at where you can buy an Olympic queen mattress and how much one is likely to cost. To get you started, we've also rounded up three of the best Olympic Queen mattresses to buy now ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

What is an Olympic queen mattress?

An Olympic queen is a wider version of the standard queen size mattress. Because of its broader structure, an Olympic queen mattress is sometimes known as a super queen or expanded queen.

(Image credit: Walmart)

An Olympic queen is wider than a queen but narrower than a king, placing it in the middle of the two popular standard mattress sizes. While a queen measures at 60 inches wide and 80 inches long, an Olympic queen has the same length but a bigger width at 66 inches wide. This means an Olympic queen has 6" of more space.

On the other hand, an Olympic Queen is 10" narrower than a standard king, which measures at 76 x 80 inches. However, the length stays the same, unlike a Cal king (which is 4" longer than an Olympic queen but only 6" narrower).

Where can I buy an Olympic queen mattress?

If you're wondering why you rarely ever come across an Olympic queen mattress, there's a good explanation: most mattress brands don't make that size. As they're not as readily available as standard sizes, some people have them custom made. However, there are Olympic queen beds on the market, but it may require a harder search.

One thing's for sure, though: you can definitely get your hands on one over at Brooklyn Bedding. A lot of mattresses from the popular US sleep brand, known for making some of the best memory foam mattresses and best hybrid mattresses in America - all come in Olympic queen sizes.

You can also usually find some Olympic queen mattresses (plus Olympic queen bedding) over at major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. Be warned, however, that you won't get the extras (such as sleep trials) found from top mattress brands such as Brooklyn Bedding.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

How much is an Olympic queen mattress?

Overall, there's not a huge difference in price between a queen and an Olympic queen, with a queen being a couple of hundred dollars cheaper. For example, a queen-size Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is currently $999, while an Olympic queen is $1,095.

Of course, how much you're likely to pay all depends on the quality and purpose of the mattress, with the all-foam camper Olympic Queen mattresses always likely to be under $1,000.

Buy an Olympic queen mattresses if...

✅ You need more sleep space: That six inches of extra sleep space may make all the difference if you're a restless sleeper, a hot sleeper, or like to spread out when stomach sleeping.

✅You share a bed: The extra width means that you and your partner can have more room to yourselves.

✅You have the room size: If your bedroom can fit a standard queen-size, it will likely fit an Olympic queen.

Don't buy an Olympic queen mattresses if...

❌ You don't have the room: While it's only six inches longer than a queen, an Olympic queen may make small bedrooms look and feel smaller.

❌ You're on a tighter budget: While there's not a huge difference in price between a standard and Olympic, it's still slightly more expensive. Also, as there aren't as many Olympic queens on the market, you're limiting your price options.

❌ You sleep solo: Most solo sleepers will be just fine with the space a standard queen supplies, and an Olympic queen may seem unnecessary.

The 3 best Olympic queen mattresses to buy in the Memorial Day sales

1. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Olympic Queen: $1,095 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Signature Hybrid comes in a variety of sizes, an Olympic queen is one of them. Plus, our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress review says that this mattress is one of the best for couples. The current evergreen discount on the Signature Hybrid is 25% off, but Brooklyn Bedding does roll out a special 30% off sale around the holidays (as we saw on Presidents' Day back in February), so you might want to wait until Memorial Day in late May to buy this bed.

2. Camper Sleep 12" Rambler Olympic Queen Mattress: $832 at Walmart

This camper mattress can be used at home, for travel, RV use, and as a cabin sleeper. It uses heat-dissipating Carbon Cooling memory foam, plus high density and transition foam for support and stability. There's currently no deal on this mattress, but Walmart may knock some dollars off the MSRP for Memorial Day.