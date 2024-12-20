Want to maximise your sleeping space but lacking, well, space to do so? A three quarter mattress could be your answer. Slightly smaller than a double, but bigger than a single, these beds provide enough room for two sleepers without taking over.

The best mattresses of the year are sure to give you a comfortable night's sleep. But if you simply don't have the room or budget for one, you're likely looking for the next best option. Or, you might be shopping for your on-the-go RV bed rather than your night after night one.

No matter its size, a mattress is never a particularly cheap purchase, even in this month's top mattress sales. So, before you go adding a three quarter one to your cart, you'll want to be sure it's the right choice for you, or whoever and whatever you're shopping for. We've rounded up the best three quarter mattresses to buy now, along with a handful of reasons why you might shop them.

What is a three quarter mattress?

Also known as a small double mattress, a three quarter mattress is a mattress that sits, in terms of size, between a single and a double. To be precise, it is 33% larger than a single mattress and 15cm smaller than a double mattress. This makes it 47" wide and 74" long. They're perfect beds for compact apartments, RVs and growing teens.

Not all mattresses will come in this size as it's not a standard option. However, many brands we rate highly offer a three quarter mattress, sometimes calling it a 'short full' size.

How to tell if you need a three quarter mattress

From being budget-friendly to fitting in smaller spaces, there's many reasons you may opt for a three quarter bed. Let's explore further...

You have limited space

Want to maximise your sleeping space, but low on bedroom space? A three quarter bed is a great solution, offering a more compact bed without compromising on sleeping area.

While it doesn't provide the same starfish room as a double bed, it doesn't overpower the room. This makes them suitable for smaller apartments, dorm rooms and spare bedrooms. Couples, you may just have to alternate starfishing rights each night.

You're a single sleeper but want more sleep room

Sleeping alone doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy the luxury of a bigger bed. Three quarter mattresses are bigger than a standard twin size, providing more space for you to sprawl out while you enjoy a peaceful night's sleep. They are cheaper and more compact than a double and provide ample sleep space for one sleeper — it's really a no brainer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You're shopping on a budget

Made with 15cm less material, three quarter mattresses are cheaper than a full size or queen size mattress. Yes, they are slightly smaller but they will still provide enough space for most couples, making them a good option for anyone shopping on a particularly tight budget.

For reference a three quarter size Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress, which they call a 'short full' is $749.25 right now, whereas a queen is $999.

You're shopping for an RV mattress

Revamping an RV for all your 2025 adventures? A three quarter mattress is a great option. It goes without saying that you'll be tight on space in an RV. Providing enough space for you and your adventure companion to sleep comfortably after a day on the road, a compact three quarter bed is the way to go.

You can get specialized RV mattress sizes at our top-rated mattress brands including Brooklyn Bedding, GhostBed and Big Fig. These mattresses come with quality materials and features packed into a smaller size and price tag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You have growing children

There is many things children will start to outgrow when they enter their teen years and a single bed is one of them. A three quarter bed is a good compromise when growing children want a bigger bed but aren't ready for a full-size bed, or if there isn't enough space (or budget) for a full.

This also means your bed will last longer rather than having to replace a mattress when your children grow out of the size.

3 top-rated three quarter mattresses

Dreamfoam Essential mattress: was $499 now $374.25 at RV mattress by Brooklyn Bedding

This all-foam mattress comes in 22 sizes and five height options from six to 14 inches. Each height also has a different firmness level, allowing you to customize the comfort based on your preferences. The short full size is equivalent to a three quarter mattress and is now 25% off bringing the price down from $499 to $374.25. Plus you'll get free shipping, a 10-year warranty and 120-night sleep trial.

Signature Hybrid mattress: was $999 now $749.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is a top-performing hybrid mattress offering a good balance of support and pressure relief. You can chose your firmness from soft to medium and firm, and there's an option to add a cooling pillow top if you're warm sleeper. Again, the short full has equivalent dimensions to a three quarter mattress and there's 25% off now bringing the price to $749.25 (was $999). This is a more plush and, therefore, pricey option to the Dreamfoam Essential above, making it a better choice for anyone who's going to be sleeping on a three quarter mattress night after night.