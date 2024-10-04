What is a split queen mattress and should you buy one?

Sleep divorce is a common problem for many couples. If you can’t agree on a preferred mattress firmness, sleeping in separate rooms could quickly become a reality. So, a mattress that splits 50/50 down the middle, allowing for different firmness levels and feel on each side of the bed, could be the answer.

A split queen mattress means that you and your partner can still share the same bed frame or base, but essentially be sleeping on different mattresses. Like many of our top picks in this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers, you’ll find split queens come in a variety of materials and finishes, including hybrid and all-foam versions.

They can be a lot more expensive than standard mattresses, but with the Black Friday mattress sales coming up in November, this is a great time to invest for less. In this guide we’ll cover all you need to know about split queen mattresses.

Split queen mattress: Key features

Two separate mattresses that are slightly narrower and longer than a standard twin mattress

Customizable firmness and support for each side

Isolate motion as there are two separate mattresses

Also known as dual queen or upper-flex queen mattresses

Compatible with most bed frames

Split queen mattresses have a range of features designed to make bed sharing a lot easier. Motion is almost completely isolated due to the separation of mattresses, meaning you won’t be woken by a restless partner or a partner on a different schedule.

You’ll also be able to choose a different firmness level for each side of the bed, meaning both you and your partner can have your sleep needs met without compromise. While they will suit the majority of bed bases and frames, it’s worth double checking before making a sizable investment.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Split queen mattress: Dimensions

A split queen mattress consists of two mattresses that each measure 30 inches by 80 inches. Together, these make up a standard queen size of 60 inches by 80 inches. It’s smaller than a split king mattress , which is a more common size to see.

You can read our king size vs queen size mattress comparison guide if you’re unsure which size might be best for you.

Split queen mattresses: Pros and cons

Like all mattress sizes, split queen mattresses have their pros and cons. Let’s look into those further.

Pros:

Customizable support and firmness for each side: The major advantage of a split queen mattress is the fact that you can choose different firmness ratings for each side of the mattress. So, if you love a firm mattress but your partner prefers a soft, plush bed, you can combine these in one bed. This can also be helpful if you’re of different weights as lighter sleepers will need a softer mattress than those of a heavier weight.

The major advantage of a split queen mattress is the fact that you can choose different firmness ratings for each side of the mattress. So, if you love a firm mattress but your partner prefers a soft, plush bed, you can combine these in one bed. This can also be helpful if you’re of different weights as lighter sleepers will need a softer mattress than those of a heavier weight. Isolate motion: If you’re a light sleeper or share your bed with a restless partner, even the slightest movement could wake you up. The separation of two mattresses means that motion isolation will be significantly increased, making it easier for you not to be disturbed at night.

If you’re a light sleeper or share your bed with a restless partner, even the slightest movement could wake you up. The separation of two mattresses means that motion isolation will be significantly increased, making it easier for you not to be disturbed at night. Back pain sufferers: If you suffer with back pain, choosing one of the best mattresses for back pain can make a huge difference. But mattresses that are suitable for back pain sufferers aren’t always suitable for everyone, so a split queen could be the answer.

If you suffer with back pain, choosing one of the best mattresses for back pain can make a huge difference. But mattresses that are suitable for back pain sufferers aren’t always suitable for everyone, so a split queen could be the answer. Ideal for smaller houses: Split queen mattresses are easy to move around, particularly if you’re trying to move mattresses through narrow hallways and door frames.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cons:

Not a common size : Not many brands offer a split queen size, with split king mattresses being more common.

: Not many brands offer a split queen size, with split king mattresses being more common. Gap between the mattresses : Although split queen mattresses are designed to fit together, there will be a gap between them which could be uncomfortable if you roll into the middle of the mattress. You can buy bed bridges to solve this, but this won’t work if you’re using an adjustable bed base.

: Although split queen mattresses are designed to fit together, there will be a gap between them which could be uncomfortable if you roll into the middle of the mattress. You can buy bed bridges to solve this, but this won’t work if you’re using an adjustable bed base. Expensive: These mattresses aren’t cheap as you’re essentially choosing two mattresses that could be quite different.

Should you buy a split queen mattress?

Buy a split queen mattress if...

✅ You and your partner have different requirements: If you and your partner want different firmness ratings from your mattress, or one of you suffers from aches and pains, you may be better off with a split queen bed that allows you to mix and match your mattress side to your exact sleeping requirements.

✅ You’re a very light sleeper: If even the slightest movement wakes you up, a split queen mattress will help to isolate motion and keep you from waking up.

✅ You need smaller mattresses to move around: For those in smaller houses, a split queen will be far easier to move around as the two single mattresses are far lighter.

Don't buy a split queen mattress if...

❌ You’re on a budget: Split queen mattresses are expensive, so if you’re on a tight budget they’re not a great choice.

❌ You’re a cuddler: The gap in between the mattresses means that cuddling up to your partner or sleeping in the middle of the bed is likely to be uncomfortable. Bed bridges will join the two mattresses together, but don’t always provide a particularly firm surface to lie on.

❌ You co-sleep: If you co-sleep with young children split queens aren’t safe. If you share your bed with pets, they may struggle to fit, having to choose a side rather than cuddling between you and your partner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top 2 split queen mattresses to shop today

Turmerry Organic Latex Mattress: from $1,599 at Turmerry

Turmerry’s latex mattress comes in a split queen size, with the option to choose between a 10” and 12” hight mattress. You can choose from soft, medium, firm and extra firm options and because the mattress is made from latex, it’s naturally hypoallergenic. You’ll also get a 120-night trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping, along with two free pillows.