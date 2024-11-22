Quick! Emma's trending mattress drops to just £694.50 for a queen in Black Friday sale
Save up to £1,299 on the Emma Elite mattress in huge Black Friday sale
The Emma Elite mattress is having a bit of a moment on social media, with TikTokkers calling it their 'newest obsession', crediting the mattress for improving sleep quality and back pain, reporting that it feels like a hotel-quality bed. Right now, thanks to the Black Friday sale, you can save 50% on the Emma Elite mattress at Emma, which results in a huge saving of £1299.50. A double is now £694.50 (was £1,389) and you'll get free shipping.
Many of our top picks in this year's best mattresses for all sleepers guide are hybrid beds, with Emma featuring in second place. The Emma Elite has an impressive 7-layer design that includes MemoryAdapt foam and infinity springs to create a responsive and supportive surface. What's more, the AirGrid maximises airflow and the UltraDry breathable cover wicks moisture, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.
We've been tracking mattress sales through the year, and with the Black Friday mattress deals launching, we're here to help you get the best value for money when looking to upgrade your sleep space. For real-time updates, be sure to check our Black Friday mattress deals live. Here's why the current deal on the Emma Elite is worth shopping...
Emma Elite Mattress
Was from: £1,389
Now from: £694.50
Saving: Up to £1,299.50 at Emma
Mattress summary: Everyone is talking about the Emma Elite mattress at the moment, praising just how comfortable it is. So we put it to the test in our Emma Elite mattress review and found this hybrid mattress to be a worthy buy. A standout feature of this premium mattress is the AirGrid technology that promises to deliver 'floating' comfort. Our testers say it really lives up to its lofty claims providing support, comfort, and cooling, alongside a 'weightless' feel. It also scored highly in key areas including motion transfer, temperature regulation and pressure relief, meaning it rivals many of the best hybrid mattresses out there. We recommend it to anyone who wants a supportive mattress with a softer feel — side sleepers with back pain, we're looking at you. Although this is a premium buy at full MSRP, the current 50% off offers big savings, especially on bigger sizes. A double is now £694.50 (was £1,389) and you'll get free no contact delivery.
Benefits: 10 year guarantee| 200 night trial | Free shipping
Price history: Emma offers semi-frequent sales. In the UK, Emma Black Friday mattress sales average between 20% and 50% off the brand's budget and luxury mattress suites. Although MSRP does fluctuate at Emma, so it's important to focus on final price rather than the discount. This current price for a double is fantastic value, and well worth taking advantage of. We don't expect it to drop any lower.
Looking for something else? Try this...
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from £966 now from £375 at DreamCloud
The high-performing DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is our best mattress in a box and appears in both our best mattress for side sleepers and best mattress for back pain guides. It is almost always on sale and you can now save £607 on a queen size, bringing the price to £525 (was £1,132) in the DreamCloud Black Friday sales. You will be able to rest assured with DreamCloud's forever warranty and you'll get free named day shipping. Old mattress removal is available for an extra £45 too.
