I'm a sleep writer — this Simba mattress deal is the most exciting Black Friday sale I've seen

Our sleep experts have spent thousands of hours testing mattresses, but we rarely award a full five stars — but that's exactly what the Simba Hybrid Ultra earned when we tested it this year. You can now save 25% on the Simba Hybrid Ultra in the Simba sale, reducing a double of this "sumptuous" and "stand out" mattress to just £2,043.27 (was £2,799).

The Simba Hybrid Ultra is, to put it simply, one of the best mattresses for all sleep styles. We found it suitable for almost any sleep position and body type, with an excellent balance of pressure relief and support, thanks to its combination of quality foams and microcoils.

Simba sales have become increasingly rare, but who can miss out on the fun of the Black Friday mattress deals? And you can get real-time updates with our Black Friday mattress deals live daily blog. With up to 25% off, here's why you should invest in Simba Hybrid Ultra luxury...

Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress

Was from: £1,899

Now from: £1,386.27

Saving: up to £891 at Simba Summary: With a 34cm depth and 11 sumptuous layers, it would take a while to talk you through every enticing feature of this luxurious mattress — you can head across to our Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress review for the full rundown. Here are the headlines: the Hybrid Ultra features dense Simbatex foams and multiple microcoil layers to create responsive and cradling pressure relief, with the tempered steel spring base ensuring support from edge-to-edge and head-to-toe. Our expert testing team enjoyed it in every sleep position, with plenty of praise for the motion isolation and temperature regulation as well. The only niggle? The price, even in the Simba Black Friday mattress sales, it's still in the premium price bracket. Let's look closer at the deal below... Benefits: 200-night trial | 10-year guarantee | Free delivery Price history: The Simba Hybrid Ultra is the priciest bed in the Simba line-up, with an RRP of £2,799 for a double and £2,999 for a king. Simba mattress sales are increasingly rare, so we're excited to see the 25% off Black Friday deal reducing a double to £2,043.27 and a king to £2,249.25. It's still a lot of money, but there are very few mattresses that deliver the all-round quality and comfort of the Ultra Hybrid. If you've had your eye on it, now's the time to shop.

