The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress is 25% off today, but should you buy now or wait for Labor Day sales?

Helix Sleep is currently offering a site-wide 25% off all mattresses and accessories. That includes the Helix Midnight Luxe — a luxury hybrid that we love for side sleeping. Right now, you can buy a queen Midnight Luxe for $1,780.40 (was $2,373.80) at Helix Sleep. Plus, you'll get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

After reviewing the Luxe earlier this year, we've included it in our guide to the best mattress of 2024 where you'll find our top rated recommendations for all types of sleepers and budgets. The current saving of 25% off the Helix Midnight Luxe means you can save up to $718.50 on this bed — but is that actually a good deal?

The Labor Day mattress sales is one of the biggest sale events of the year, with many mattress brands rolling out their biggest discounts. But while 25% is a decent saving from Helix, we have seen the Luxe discounted by 30% during previous sales. So, should you buy the Luxe now or hold off until closer to Labor Day itself? Let's take a closer look at the current deal.

Helix Midnight Luxe

Was from: $1,373.80

Now from: $1,030.30

Saving: Up to $718.50 plus two free pillows at Helix Sleep



Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is the top pick in our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its outstanding comfort and support for those who predominantly sleep on their sides. As the lead tester during the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I was impressed with the cloud-like comfort this mattress provides, which works to relieve pressure from around the shoulders, hips and knees. However, enhanced and zoned lumbar support means it's supportive enough for back sleepers too. Edge support is great, motion isolation is excellent and temperature regulation is reliable, thanks to the breathable Tencel cover. However, very hot sleepers will appreciate the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling pillow top cover.



Benefits: 100 night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping



Price history: Monthly Helix mattress sales typically range between 20% and 25%, with the latter discounts usually reserved for major sales, such as Black Friday. However, we have seen the Luxe discounted to an unprecedented 30% during recent sale events. Right now there's 25% off, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,780.40 (was $$2,373.80). While that is definitely a significant saving, recent Helix sale trends tell us that holding off until closer to Labor Day will bring the biggest discounts.

Helix Midnight vs Helix Midnight Luxe: Which mattress should you buy this Labor Day?

As its name suggest, the Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxurious upgrade on the Helix Midnight mattress. The Luxe is taller and plusher than its predecessor, standing at 13.5 inches tall vs 11.5 inches and boasting 6 layers of support versus 5. However, it's also considerably more expensive, starting at $1,373.80 compared to $936.30 for a twin at full MSRP.

Enhanced, zoned lumbar support makes the Luxe a great choice for both side sleepers with back pain, as well as side and back sleepers. Meanwhile, the Helix Midnight remains a great option for side sleepers working with a slightly smaller budget - particularly those who sleep predominantly on their sides. For closer testing analysis of the Midnight, check out our Helix Midnight mattress review.