Simba Sleep launches US hybrid mattress range — and there's already 15% off

Simba Sleep is a popular brand in the UK mattress market, and now they're taking their success stateside, launching a capsule collection of hybrid mattresses. Several of our UK-based expert mattress testers have been impressed by the build quality and comfort of Simba hybrid mattresses, and now they're available to buy in the US.

If you are shopping for a new hybrid mattress, our 2024 best mattress guide features top-rated mattresses for all sleep styles and budgets. For something brand new, there's a significant 15% off first time orders at Simba , with the Hybrid Essential mattress starting at just $849.15.

Let's take a closer look at the three Simba beds joining the US hybrid mattress market, evaluating their prices, features, and designs, so you can choose the one most suitable for you.

The Simba Hybrid mattress range

Simba Hybrid Essential mattress: Was from $999 , now from $849.15

The Hybrid Essential is the most affordable Simba mattress available. It has a medium-firm feel, made from an Aerocoil spring layer and Simbatex foam technology, designed for pressure relief. The open cell structure of the foam allows for greater airflow, keeping you cooler at night. For first time orders, a queen size is now $1,274.15 (was $1,499), and you’ll get free speedy shipping, a 100-night trial, and a 10-year warranty. On top of this, Simba has extended its Labor Day sale, meaning you can get free soft pillows with every mattress purchase.

Simba Hybrid Original mattress: Was from $1,099 , now from $934.15

The Hybrid Original has more micro springs than the Essential, providing even more tailored support and creating a medium-plush feel. Although our panel of mattress testers for the Simba Hybrid mattress review agreed it felt more medium-firm than plush. They also found this model’s breathability and pressure relief was great and that the 5 layers of CertiPUR® certified foam resulted in fantastic motion isolation, meaning none of our testers who shared a bed were disturbed by their partner’s movements in the night. A queen size is now $1,359.15 (was $1,599), and the perks of free speedy shipping, a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free soft pillows make it a great investment.

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: Was from $1,399 , now from $1,189.15

This 7-layer indulgent Hybrid Pro mattress has double the spring count of the Hybrid Original, designed to contour to every movement of your body, creating a plush feeling and even more pressure relief. This mattress comes with a soft, cooling, wool-blend cover to help temperature regulation, making it a great choice for those who sleep hot. It’s the most expensive of the collection, offering more layers, more springs, and more features designed to keep you as comfortable as possible. If it’s your first order, a queen size is now $1,529.15 (was $1,799), and as with any Simba mattress purchase you can rest assured knowing you made the right decision with the 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and speedy shipping. If you order soon, you can also enjoy the extended Labor Day mattress sale offering free soft pillows with your purchase

Simba Hybrid mattress range: Prices

The best hybrid mattresses will always command a higher price tag than their all-foam counterpars, and Simba is no different. However, considering the materials used like the cooling Simbatex, luxury memory foam, and Aerocoil springs, Simba is still at the lower end of luxury mattress prices, making it a more affordable option. The most affordable of this collection is the Simba Hybrid Essential, starting from $999. However, on the other end of the scale, the more advanced Hybrid Pro starts at $1,399.

The MSRP of each size of each Simba Hybrid Essential mattress is as follows:

Twin: $999

Twin XL: $1,099

Full: $1,299

Queen: $1,499

King: $1,699

California King: $1,699

The MSRP of each size of each Simba Hybrid Original mattress is as follows:

Twin: $1,099

Twin XL: $1,199

Full: $1,499

Queen: $1,599

King: $1,799

California King: $1,799

The MSRP of each size of each Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is as follows:

Twin: $1,399

Twin XL: $1,499

Full: $1,699

Queen: $1,799

King: $2,099

California King: $2,099

Simba Hybrid mattress range: Features and design

(Image credit: Simba)

All mattresses in Simba's Hybrid range feature the open-cell Simbatex foam that’s infused with graphite to draw heat away from the body, a CertiPUR® foam base that mirrors your body shape, and Aerocoil Technology that supports proper spine alignment and pressure relief.

The collection features three medium-firm mattress: Simba Hybrid Essential, Simba Hybrid Original, and Simba Hybrid Pro. All three mattress in the collection use spring technology and Simbatex foam to achieve different firmness levels for each model:

Simba Hybrid Essential

The most affordable of the range, the Simba Hybrid Essential mattress is 10” high, has up to 1,500 springs and features 4 layers, giving it a medium-firm feel. It also features an anti-allergenic cover to improve breathability keeps your mattress fresh.

Simba Hybrid Original

The more advanced model is the Simba Hybrid Original Mattress, which is 12” high, has 4 layers, and features over 2,500 springs, giving it a medium-plush feel. Like the Essential, the mattress has an anti-allergenic cover, but it has an extra supporting transitional layer designed to cushion and stabilize, resulting in better motion isolation.

Simba Hybrid Pro

The most indulgent of the collection, the Simba Hybrid Pro is 14” high, boasts 7 layers, and features up to 5,000 springs, giving it a plush feeling. Unlike the Essential and Original, the Pro uses a soft, breathable wool blend cover to help temperature regulation.