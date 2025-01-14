Side sleepers love this cooling pillow and it's 10% off in today's sale — buy now for $107
If you're a side sleeper with a tendency to overheat at night, you'll need a cooling pillow with the optimum loft to adequately support your neck and head. The pillow we recommend is the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow, which is 10% off at Nest Bedding. That takes the price down to $107.10 from $119.
Like how the best mattresses of the year will cater specifically to your sleep needs, choosing the right pillow for your sleep position is crucial for your overall comfort.
The Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow has earned a spot in our best pillow for all sleepers guide, thanks to its contouring support and temperature regulating properties. But is this the right pillow for you? Let's take a closer look at this deal.
Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow
Was from: $119
Now from: $107.10
Saving: 10% at Nest Bedding
Summary: Thanks to its ergonomic design and contouring support for your head, neck and shoulders, the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow has secured a spot in our guide to the best pillows of the year. The shredded foam fill pillow encased in a soft cooling cover is breathable and temperature regulating, making it a great option for those prone to sleeping hot. We also love that you can adjust the firmness levels according to your sleeping preferences by adding or removing the fill as you see fit. Our tester, a side sleeper by nature who tends to overheat during the night, found it to be super comfortable and supportive (read the full review on the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow for more details), even when sleeping in other positions. Right now, there's 10% off, bringing the MSRP from $119 to $107.10. Additional benefits include a 30-night sleep trial, 2-year warranty and free shipping.
Benefits: 30-night sleep trial | 2-year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Granted, you might be able to buy this pillow cheaper during bigger sale events but if you need a new pillow now and have had your eye on the Nest East Breather for a while, $12 off is better than nothing.
Are you a stomach sleeper prone to overheating? Try this deal instead...
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows: from $79.99 from $46.97 at Amazon
If you're stomach sleeper who's prone to sleeping hot, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel cooling pillows might be a better choice. Our tester who tried it in both in the side sleeper and stomach sleepers, found it to be comfortable, supportive and cooling. (Read the full review on the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow for more details). Considering you're paying for a double pack, these hypoallergenic down-alternative pillows are a great value purchase. Right now you can save up to 41% on a pack of queen pillows dropping the price from $79.99 to $46.97.
