Side sleepers love this cooling pillow and it's 10% off in today's sale — buy now for $107

Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow

Was from: $119

Now from: $107.10

Saving: 10% at Nest Bedding

Summary: Thanks to its ergonomic design and contouring support for your head, neck and shoulders, the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow has secured a spot in our guide to the best pillows of the year. The shredded foam fill pillow encased in a soft cooling cover is breathable and temperature regulating, making it a great option for those prone to sleeping hot. We also love that you can adjust the firmness levels according to your sleeping preferences by adding or removing the fill as you see fit. Our tester, a side sleeper by nature who tends to overheat during the night, found it to be super comfortable and supportive (read the full review on the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow for more details), even when sleeping in other positions. Right now, there's 10% off, bringing the MSRP from $119 to $107.10. Additional benefits include a 30-night sleep trial, 2-year warranty and free shipping.

Benefits: 30-night sleep trial | 2-year warranty | Free shipping

Price history: Granted, you might be able to buy this pillow cheaper during bigger sale events but if you need a new pillow now and have had your eye on the Nest East Breather for a while, $12 off is better than nothing.