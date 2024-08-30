Shopping the Labor Day sales for a luxury hotel mattress? This is the one I'd buy

Bring 5-star hotel comfort to your bedroom at a discount with $600 off the Lux Estate at Stearns & Foster this Labor Day. Plus you’ll get a $300 Visa gift card with purchase after coupon code 300VISA, or free pillows and sheets valued at $279 if you'd rather upgrade your bedding. This is the biggest saving I've seen from Stearns & Foster all year.

As a luxury model, the Lux Estate comes with a higher price tag but today a queen size is reduced to $2,399 (was $2,999). The benefits rival those of some of longterm rival the Saatva Classic, our top recommendation for this year's best mattress for everyone. The Lux Estate comes in four firmness levels, and there’s the option to upgrade to a pillow-top.

If you can't justify booking a stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, I think buying the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate in the Labor Day mattress sales is the next best thing. This offer won't last long so I'd recommend buying sooner than later to avoid disappointment.

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate

Was: from $2,899

Now: from:$2,299

Saving: $600 off + $300 Visa gift card at Stearns & Foster Summary: When compiling the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review my colleagues. praised its pressure relief and temperature regulation, all features found in the best hybrid mattresses. The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is the upgraded version of the Estate mattress, featuring an extra layer of Tempur-Indulge material (for additional pressure relief and motion isolation) and a specialty cooling cover for enhanced protection from night sweats. This Lux Estate is available in a medium firmness with a standard tight-stitched top, but you can add a pillow-top with your choice of firmness for up to $600 more. Price history: Stearns & Foster doesn’t run as many sales throughout the year as other brands, and when they it does they tend to be time-limited. Not only is this current sale the largest dollar-off discount I've seen on the Lux Estate all year, but it's also paired with a $300 Visa gift card when you apply the coupon code 300VISA. (It otherwise defaults to a free bedding set – which is great if your sheets and pillows need a refresh.) Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

Are Stearns & Foster mattresses any good?

Stearns & Foster is a premium, luxury sleep brand known for its handcrafted mattresses that rival Saatva's award-winning bed range. (To sum up their pedigree, Stearns & Foster created the Ritz-Carlton hotel mattress.) The current Stearns & Foster lineup consists of five models, with the Estate and the Lux Estate falling in the middle and being among this year's best pillow-top mattresses.

The brand has been in operation since 1846 and prides itself in its attention to detail, with every mattress being hand-stitched and the maker signing the label once it’s complete.

Stearns & Foster favors materials such as latex, advanced memory foam, cashmere, silk, and wool. Even the springs are premium, with a patented coil-within-coil design the brand dubs The IntelliCoil.