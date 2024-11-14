I'm a sleep tech writer — this is the smart bed Black Friday deal I'm snapping up

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra

Was from: £4,099/$4,699

Now from: £3,899/$4,499

Saving: up to £200 at Eight Sleep

Mattress summary: Granted the brand behind our best smart mattress doesn't actually manufacturer mattresses but rather smart mattress covers and systems, which is what the Pod 4 Ultra is. An upgrade from the Pod 3, the Pod 4 Ultra comes with a smart mattress cover, control hub and adjustable bed base, but you will need to either purchase a new mattress separately or use your existing one. Once kitted out with your Pod 4 Ultra you can enjoy its premium features including automatic temperature regulation, snoring mitigation, a vibration alarm and smart sleep tracking. This will measure everything from your heart rate to your snoring, body temperature and sleep cycles without the need for any uncomfortable wearables. It's a top pick for anyone wanting to invest in their sleep and learn more about their overall health. Do note, however, you will need to pay a monthly subscription fee starting at $17/month to access all smart sleep tracking features available. With the current sale, you can now get $200 off, making a queen £3,899/$4,499 (was £4,099/$4,699).

Benefits: 2-year warranty (extends to 5 years with Enhanced Autopilot plan) | 30-night sleep trial | Free delivery

Price history: Eight Sleep are an industry leading smart sleep brand with a price tag to match its reputation. This means you won't always see big discounts. The current £200 off is about as far as the Eight Sleep mattress sales go, and it is generous in comparison with the more regular $100 off. This discount has dropped before, but it's not always in line with major sale timings and doesn't usually last long. So my best advice? Grab it while you can.