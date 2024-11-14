I'm a sleep tech writer — this is the smart bed Black Friday deal I'm snapping up
Save $200 on Eight Sleep's most advanced Pod 4 Ultra smart mattress cover
A undisturbed, solid eight hours sleep might be rare, but big Eight Sleep discounts are rarer. That's why you should make the most of the smart sleep brand's early access Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save £200 on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra at Eight Sleep.
Our top picks in this year's best mattress guide all come with exceptional comfort, sturdy support, thoughtful design and tip-top temperature regulation. But smart beds like those at Eight Sleep take these features to new heights, employing state of the art technology to deliver you the best quality sleep possible. This is thanks to features like adjustable positions, snoring detection, and adjustable temperature control.
The Eight Sleep Pod is Elon Musk's favourite smart mattress system. If you want to sleep like a millionaire while saving your pounds, the Black Friday mattress sales are the perfect time to do it. Here's why you should take advantage of this deal on Eight Sleep's most advanced smart mattress cover yet.
Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra
Was from: £4,099/$4,699
Now from: £3,899/$4,499
Saving: up to £200 at Eight Sleep
Mattress summary: Granted the brand behind our best smart mattress doesn't actually manufacturer mattresses but rather smart mattress covers and systems, which is what the Pod 4 Ultra is. An upgrade from the Pod 3, the Pod 4 Ultra comes with a smart mattress cover, control hub and adjustable bed base, but you will need to either purchase a new mattress separately or use your existing one. Once kitted out with your Pod 4 Ultra you can enjoy its premium features including automatic temperature regulation, snoring mitigation, a vibration alarm and smart sleep tracking. This will measure everything from your heart rate to your snoring, body temperature and sleep cycles without the need for any uncomfortable wearables. It's a top pick for anyone wanting to invest in their sleep and learn more about their overall health. Do note, however, you will need to pay a monthly subscription fee starting at $17/month to access all smart sleep tracking features available. With the current sale, you can now get $200 off, making a queen £3,899/$4,499 (was £4,099/$4,699).
Benefits: 2-year warranty (extends to 5 years with Enhanced Autopilot plan) | 30-night sleep trial | Free delivery
Price history: Eight Sleep are an industry leading smart sleep brand with a price tag to match its reputation. This means you won't always see big discounts. The current £200 off is about as far as the Eight Sleep mattress sales go, and it is generous in comparison with the more regular $100 off. This discount has dropped before, but it's not always in line with major sale timings and doesn't usually last long. So my best advice? Grab it while you can.
Looking for something cheaper? Try this...
Sleep Number c2 smart bed: was from $899 $599 at Sleep Number
That's not a typo! The Sleep Number c2 smart bed is the cheapest smart bed out there, offering personal sleep insights, temperature regulation and automatic comfort adjustments depending on your movements for an unbeatable (and pretty outstanding) price. There's currently $300 off all 10 sizes of the c2 smart bed in the Sleep Number Black Friday sales, bringing a queen to $999 (was $1,299). You'd be hard-pressed to find a standard mattress for so low a price, never mind one with such smart functionality.
