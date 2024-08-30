Quick! Allswell budget hybrid mattress drops to $317 for a queen in epic Labor Day sale

If you’re looking for a decent hybrid mattress but don’t have a huge budget, Walmart's Allswell 10" hybrid mattress is always a solid option. But this budget-friendly bed is now even cheaper, thanks to an epic Labor Day deal. Right now you can pick up a queen-size Allswell 10" Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress for just $317 which is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen on this mattress all year.

The Allswell mattress offers outstanding support for back, stomach and combination sleepers. If you are shopping for a new mattress, our guide to the year's best mattresses span sleep specialities and budgets, including an option for those working with a budget of under $300.

Now is an excellent time to buy as the Labour Day mattress sales are live — and the Allswell price drop is one of the strongest discounts we're seeing so far. But is this bed right for you? The 10" tall hybrid brings together a cooling gel memory foam with individually wrapped coils for just the right level of medium-firm sink-in comfort to suit most sleep styles. Let's take a closer look. at the deal...

Allswell 10” Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Was: $337

Now: $317

Saving: up to $40 at Walmart Summary: The Allswell 10" Gel Memory Foam Hybrid mattress ranks highly in our best cheap mattress guide. It's a fairly basic hybrid mattress with a 10-inch profile and a medium-firm sleep feel. The design includes a top layer of gel-infused memory foam which will absorb excess heat and transfer it away from the body to help keep things a little cooler. The cover also has a cool-to-touch surface for additional cooling properties. There is a layer of individually wrapped coils that offers some pressure-relief but also helps to absorb any motion, perfect for anyone who shares a bed with a partner or pet. This mattress is better suited to back, stomach and combination sleepers and during our Allswell 10” Hybrid Mattress review our tester found that it didn’t offer enough support for side sleepers. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping | Free in-store collection Price history: The Allswell Hybrid mattress is one of the cheapest hybrid mattresses and that’s before any sale is taken into account. We do see Walmart reduce their prices around major sales holidays but the discounts are never massive, such as this Labor Day where you’ll get up to $40 off an Allswell Hybrid, depending on the size you opt for. Right now, you can get the queen Allswell 10” Hybrid mattress for just $317 (was $337) but deeper savings can be made on the bigger sizes.

Why are Hybrid mattresses more expensive?

When it comes to buying a new mattress, it’s important to get the right mattress for your budget and sleep needs. Typically, hybrid mattresses are generally more expensive than all-foam mattresses because they contain both foam and springs. Plus, they cost more to make as the manufacturing process is more complex than an all-foam alternative.

Hybrid mattresses are designed to offer extra support and durability compared to all-foam beds, so it’s those enhanced features that lead to a higher price point. That’s what makes the current Allswell Hybrid deal so appealing - t’s certainly one of the cheapest hybrid mattresses we’ve seen so far this year.