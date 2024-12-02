Love the Avocado Green Mattress but not its price tag? Check out these affordable Cyber Monday organic mattress deals
If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mattress that doesn’t compromise on comfort and support this Cyber Monday, then check out the Avocado Green, a luxury organic mattress made using certified organic latex, wool, and cotton. It's 15% off in the Cyber Monday sales, which means a queen-size Avocado Green Organic Mattress is now $1,699 (was $1,999) at Avocado Green.
Whilst this is a great deal on what we call the best organic mattress of 2024, the Avocado Green is still a premium-priced mattress, especially with the pillow-top and box-top upgrades. This, we've rounded up three lower-priced alternatives that boast similar levels of comfort and eco-friendly credentials.
Organic beds usually have a higher-than-average price tag, so the Cyber Monday mattress sales are a great time to buy. If you're keen to pass on the Avocado Green, these are three of the best mattresses that balance affordability, comfort, and quality materials...
Avocado Green Mattress: was from $1,399 now from $1,189 at Avocado Green
The Avocado Green is our top-rated organic mattress. It has a firm feel, making it perfect for back and stomach sleepers, although, you can add a box-top or pillow-top to make it more appealing for side sleeping. (Keep in mind these upgrades cost substantially more.) It's made using GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,379 individually wrapped support coils with seven ergonomic zones. The Cyber Monday sales at Avocado Green take 15% off all sizes so you can get a queen for $1,699 (MSRP $1,999). Other perks include a 365-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty. We say it's worth the price tag in our Avocado Green Mattress review, but if it's not within your budget, keep scrolling...
Top 3 Avocado Green alternatives in the Cyber Monday mattress sales
1. Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was from $896 now from $549 at Awara Sleep
This is Awara’s new flagship model and an incredible value for money. It brings together a 2" layer of GOLS and FSC-certified organic latex and 8" individually wrapped coils to provide a medium-firm bed that is suitable for all sleeping positions, although back and stomach sleepers will particularly find it comfortable as it does a great job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned whilst still cradling the body’s curves. The plush top cover is made from organic cotton and New Zealand wool, which will keep you cool in the summer months but warm and cozy during the winter. For Cyber Monday, you can get up to 50% off, bringing the cost of a queen down to a cool $849 (MSRP $1,383). This is an incredible price for an organic mattress, especially one that comes with a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
2. Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: was from $777 now from $699 at Avocado Green
Avocado has its own budget-forward organic mattress — and it shares a lot of the same features and eco-certifications as its older sibling. This bed has a medium feel and sits at around 5 out of 10 on the brand's firmness scale, but the softer Dunlop latex used within the layers makes it feel a lot softer so it's perfect for side sleepers who want a plush, contouring feel. The recycled steel coils are arranged in a zoned system so they're firmer along the perimeter for sturdy edges. The moisture-wicking 100% cotton cover will help keep you cool, too. After a 10% savings for Cyber Monday, a queen-size Avocado Eco Organic Mattress is $1,169 (MSRP $1,299). It comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
3. Birch Natural Mattress: was from $1,373 now from $1,002.79 with code TOMS27 + 2 free pillows at Birch Living
The Birch Natural is a medium-firm bed that is perfect for all sleeping styles, but combination sleepers will really like the responsive feel that makes it easier to move around at night. It's made with natural Talalay latex, organic wool, organic fair trade cotton, and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils. In our Birch Natural Mattress review, our tester called it a really good choice for hot sleepers thanks to its organic and natural materials — she didn't break a sweat once when sleeping on it. There are also strong edges so you can enjoy the full surface of this bed. The Birch Cyber Monday sale cuts 25% off sitewide, but use our discount code TOMS27 at checkout for 27% off, bringing the cost of a queen to $1,367.53 (MSRP $1,873.33). It comes with two free pillows, along with a 100-night trial and a 25-year warranty.
