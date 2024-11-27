Looking for lifetime cover? 5 mattress deals with forever warranties this Black Friday

If you’re looking for a new bed this Black Friday then you'll want a good return on your investment. Despite the sales, mattresses aren't a cheap purchase and you'll want your next bed to last. A good way to gauge the potential lifespan of any mattress is to take a look at the warranty period. The top-rated Saatva Classic has $400 off at Saatva right now, and it comes with a forever warranty, covering you for life. It's still a premium price, with a queen currently $1,695 (was $2,095), but you can rest assured knowing it'll last.

But how common is that? The best mattresses generally come with a 10-year warranty, which, in theory, covers you for the life of the mattress. However, some brands offer what’s called a forever warranty, so you’ll be covered for as long as you own the mattress. It's a perk worth looking out for.

So, with the Black Friday mattress deals now live, we’ve rounded up the five best beds that come with lifetime warranties. These beds also come with a range of other perks including at home sleep trials and free shipping.

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring that tops our best hybrid mattress guide. This bed offers customizable comfort meaning you can choose from three firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) and two heights (11.5” and 14.5”). This mattress is a great choice for all sleeping styles and in our Saatva Classic mattress review the tester found that it offers superb pressure relief and full body support. We have an exclusive Saatva Black Friday sale which means you can save $400 off any mattress over $1,000 but you need to follow our link to get this deal. This brings the cost of a queen down to just $1,695 (was $2,095) and with that you get a 365-night at home sleep trial, free white glove delivery and of course, a lifetime warranty.

2. Dreamcloud Hybrid mattress: was $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

If you’re looking for hotel luxury at an affordable price look no further than the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress. This medium-firm bed is a dream for side and back sleepers who will benefit from the comfort of plush memory foam with the pressure relief and responsiveness of the innerspring coils. In our DreamCloud mattress review, our tester also found this mattress did a great job of keeping hot sleepers cool. The DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale doesn’t deviate from it’s usual up to 50% off, but this bed is such good value that we would recommend it to anyone who wants luxury for less. Right now you can get a queen for just $665 (was $1,613) and that also comes with a 365-night home trial, free shipping and returns plus a forever warranty.

3. Nectar Classic mattress: was $1,063 $349 at Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Classic is one of the best memory foam mattresses around today. This bed uses pressure-relieving memory foam and responsive support foam to deliver a sleeping surface comfortable for all sleeping styles. However, our Nectar Classic Mattress review tester did find this medium-firm bed particularly comfortable for back and side sleepers. This 12-inch mattress is seriously thick and made up of premium Oeko-Tex standard 100-certified fabrics and CeriPUR-US certified foams, which means they meet certain safety and environmental standards. The Nectar Black Friday sales are now live and there’s up to 50% off so you can get a real bargain with this bed. A queen Nectar Classic will cost you just $649 (was $1,563) and you also get a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and treats and a lifetime warranty.

4. Awara Natural Hybrid mattress: was $896 now from $549 at Awara Sleep

The Awara Natural Hybrid mattress is one of the best organic mattress choices as it swaps out synthetic foam for a durable and long-lasting Dunlop latex. This bed is suitable for all sleeping styles and it’s layers of natural latex will contour to your joints whilst keeping your spine properly aligned for a refreshing, pain-free sleep. Our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review tester found this bed had very good edge support so a great choice for anyone who likes to gravitate towards the edge of the bed when they sleep. This bed currently has up to 50% off which is a deal that can’t be missed, bringing the cost of a queen down to $849 (was $1,383) and as well as a lifetime warranty you also get free shipping and returns and a 365-night sleep trial to see whether this is the bed for you.

5. Nolah Evolution 15” mattress: from $1,499 $974 at Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15” is a premier hybrid mattress. This bed comes in three firmness options (Plush, Luxury-Form and Firm) uses zoned airframe and HDMax coils for super responsive pressure relief and targeted support. It also has a cloud-like quilted Euro topper that doesn’t just add a little bit of luxury but also has active cooling technology making it a good choice for those who sleep hot. Our Nolah Evolution 15” mattress review also found that it had excellent motion isolation so it’s great for couples. This mattress currently has 35% off so a queen mattress is just $1,624 (was $2,499) plus you get two free pillows. Other perks include 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a limited lifetime warranty.

Are lifetime warranties worth it?

All of these mattresses come with a lifetime warranty, but that doesn’t mean that the mattress will last you forever. The average mattress has a lifespan of between seven and 10 years. Although you can get some latex mattresses which may last up to 25 years.

That means there’s is no such thing as a mattress for life. However, a good warranty period does mean that your mattress will be covered in the event of defects in manufacturing, materials and workmanship. It will also cover you for visible indentations (this is usually anything over 1.5”), cracks or splits in the foam and any loss in mattress height.

It’s important with any warranty that you read the small print. There are some conditions that you need to meet in order to keep your warranty valid. These can include using a mattress protector with your bed and ensuring that you don’t damage it during misuse or accidents.