Last-minute Christmas gift ideas to help your loved ones sleep better in 2025

If you're shopping for last-minute Christmas gift ideas and are buying for someone who would benefit from better sleep, then we've found five top-rated sleep products that will arrive just in time for Christmas Day.

From a soothing silk eye mask to a calming weighted blanket, these five wellness products are a recipe for better sleep in 2025. While a couple are big-ticket items, there are a few lovely stocking fillers here to add a little luxury and zen to your loved one's year ahead.

We double-checked the shipping dates on all items shortly before publishing this article, but recommend that you also check the shipping estimates just before buying in case anything has changed. And if you want to make a really big difference to your own or your loved one's sleep in 2025 then take a look at our guide to the best mattresses of the year.

1. Leesa Hand-Kit Weighted Blanket: from $199 $149 at Leesa

Weighted blankets are a great way to reduce anxiety and some say they help calm restless legs. This 10lbs knitted blanket from Leesa provides deep pressure therapy to help reduce stress and boost feelings of calm. It’s hand-knitted from a soft jersey fabric, but it's still breathable so you won’t overheat. Leesa's Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket comes in one size and two colors. Right now you can buy it on sale for $149 (was $199). You also get a 30-night trial, one year warranty and free shipping.

2. Saatva Weighted Silk Eye Mask: $75 at Saatva

Saatva is the brand behind some of the world's best hybrid mattresses and it also makes luxury sleep accessories that are perfect for Christmas gifting. The Saatva Weighted Silk Eye Mask is designed to block out any light to help you fall asleep faster. It comes in your choice of three colors, with soft-touch and naturally hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating Mulberry silk feeling super-soft against the skin.

3. Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds: $149.99 at Amazon

Get a full night of peaceful sleep with these noise blocking sleep headphones. They have a range of features including a 4-point noise masking system, twin-seal ear tips with 3 x stronger noise blocking, sound masking and smart volume control. The Anker Soundscore Sleep A20 earbuds also have an MEMS sensory which tracks your sleeping positions and movements so you can get a good insight in to your sleep habits. These earphones are now $149 on Amazon, you get free shipping and 30-day returns.

4. ZIMASILK 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: $23.99 at Amazon

This 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase is a must-have for anyone who takes their beauty sleep seriously. This pillow can help reduce signs of aging, prevent acne and lock in moisture in your hair. This is also a great gift for hot sleepers as it can help to regulate temperatures keeping your head nice and cool whilst you sleep. There are also over 20 colours to choose from too so you can find one that suits your bedding. Also take a look at our guide to the best pillows if you need to replace yours.