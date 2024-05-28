Last chance! The Avocado Mattress I'd buy in the Memorial Day sales is still live — buy an organic queen bed for $1,169

Avocado's Eco Organic mattress is one of the most competitively priced beds in America — and that was before the Memorial Day mattress sales drove prices down even lower. Memorial Day might have been and gone but there's still 10% off the Eco Organic. This means you can buy a queen size Avocado Eco Organic for $1,169 at Avocado (was $1,299). But you'll have to act fast - this sale is due to end any day now.

Many of the best mattresses of 2024 harness the naturally cooling and hypoallergenic benefits of organic materials for a comfortable night's sleep. The GOTS-certified Eco Organic Mattress scores a fantastic 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 600 reviews, with customers raving about its comfort and support, with many citing an improvement in their back pain.

Add in a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping and the Avocado Eco Organic is one of the standout savings to come out of this year's Memorial Day mattress sale event.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress Was from: $777

Now from: $699

Saving: Up to $170 at Avocado



Summary: Avocado is the big-name brand behind one of the best organic mattresses (the Avocado Green). The Eco Organic is its budget-friendly younger sibling - but it still packs a supportive punch. Crammed inside this slab of goodness are 962 individually pocketed, recycled-steel coils, which flex independently. Complementing these are layers of organic, breathable latex, cotton and wool that provide sumptuous comfort with a medium firmness. Though many customers have hailed the mattress’s ability to help with back pain, Avocado says it’s ideal for all kinds of sleeper. For additional peace of mind, the company has ensured that the mattress contains no chemical flame retardants, fibreglass or polyurethane foams. And there are also four reinforced handles for easy rotation. Price history: While Avocado usually takes part in the key sale events of the year, such as Black Friday sales and Presidents’ Day, I’ve rarely seen the company offer bigger mattress discounts than the ones it’s introduced for this Memorial Day sale. For example, during Veterans’ Day 2023, Avocado offered the Eco Organic Mattress in a Queen size for $1,169, which is exactly what you can get it for during the current sale. So while 10% might seem like a conservative saving compared to the DreamCloud's of the world, it's still an excellent discount and well worth taking advantage of. Benefits: 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, free shipping

The best Memorial Day mattresses — still live and up to 50% off