I’m a bedding expert and here’s the one pillow I’d buy this Black Friday

We understand that the process of buying a pillow that suits your sleeping style and concerns can involve a lot of research. But what if I told you that this Amazon bestseller pillow is not only an all-rounder, but also extremely affordable? Right now, a double pack of queen sized Beckham Hotel Collection pillows is just $46.97 at Amazon, down from the previous sale price of $59.99 – which means a huge discount of 41%.

The Beckham Hotel Collection gel cooling pillow ranks in our best pillow guide , thanks to its comfort for all sleep positions and value for money. And is now available at its lowest price ever. Considering it has garnered 245,227 ratings to date on Amazon, and that the above price is for double pack, we anticipate that the stocks won’t last long.

Mainly because the current Black Friday bedding deals offer this year's most competitive prices for all sleeping products, whether that's pillows, comforters or accessories. Read on to find more about this incredibly Black Friday deal for Beckham Hotel Collection gel cooling pillows.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows

Was from: $79.99

Now from: $46.97

Saving: up to 41% at Amazon Summary: This is a plush yet supportive pillow made from temperature regulating down-alternative fill, which is ideal for those prone to hot sleep. The breathable 250 thread count cotton cover adds to the coolness and luxury feel. The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are also hypoallergenic and, as a result, are an excellent choice for those who are allergic to natural down. This pillow typically suits all sleeping positions with its medium-loft and firmness and has the luxury feel and appearance you'd expect to find at a hotel. You can choose from two sizes: queen and king, though one major disadvantage to note is that, compared to other brands offering cooling pillows (like the Casper Hybrid with Snow Technology), it does not include a warranty. As part of the exclusive Black Friday deal, two queen pillows are now 41% off while a double pack of king size pillows (which were previously not on sale) is now 21% off, dropping the price from $79.99 to $62.97. Benefits: 30-night trial period | Free returns Price history: The Beckham Hotel Collection gel cooling pillows are already a budget purchase considering the typical MSRP for a pack of two. However, you can often find it on sale for major events at $59.99 for two queen pillows. The current Black Friday deal of $42.97 is the lowest we have seen for Beckham Hotel Collection gel cooling pillows this year, making it a deal you should snap up fast.

Looking for something even cheaper? Try this instead...