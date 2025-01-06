Hurry! Tempur-Pedic’s top pillow for neck support is now up to 50% off

The holidays are over, and with it, the official sale season too. But Tempur-Pedic, a top-rated mattress and bedding brand, is still offering fantastic discounts. Right now, one of the top pillows for neck pain and spine alignment is up to 50% off, with a large size Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow just $80 at Tempur-Pedic, down from $159.

While sleeping on one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers can provide full-body comfort, it is crucial to pick the right pillow as well, especially if you want enhanced neck and shoulder support. This is where the Tempur-Neck Pillow can help, as it is specifically designed to support the natural curve of your neck and keep your spine in neutral alignment, preventing any discomfort, aches or pains.

If getting better rest is one of your 2025 resolutions, then refreshing your bed set up is a good place to start. For superior support, we think it's well worth taking advantage of this Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow deal, here's why.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow

Was from: $129

Now from: $102

Saving up to: $79 off at Tempur-Pedic



Summary: Tempur-Pedic has used its signature pressure relieving material in this neck pillow to provide ultimate comfort and support to your neck and shoulders. The highlight of this pillow is its ergonomic design which follows the natural curve of the neck and effectively maintains proper spine alignment, helping relieve pressure from other areas of the body and preventing aches and pains. Like some of this year's best pillows, the Tempur-Neck is best suited for side and back sleepers (stomach sleepers won't find this pillow suitable) as it cradles your head in these positions, giving you an uninterrupted night's rest. It's a great option if you experience allergies as it comes encased in a removable and washable hypoallergenic knit cover. You can choose from three sizes: small, medium and large. The medium and large are currently on sale at 21% and 50% respectively. Hot sleeper? Don't worry as the brand gives you the chance to upgrade your pillow to include cooling technology for just $20. While the pillow does not comes with a trial period, you will get a 5-year warranty. A large Tempur-Neck Pillow is now just $80 down from $159. Benefits: 5-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress sales occur throughout the year, and these often include good deals on bedding. However, we are used to seeing 40-45% discounts, so this current 50% off deal on the Tempur-Neck Pillow is well worth taking advantage of.

