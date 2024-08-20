Eight Sleep Labor Day sale 2024: Save up to $100 on smart mattress system

Eight Sleep's Labor Day sale is here, taking up to $100 off the price of an advanced cooling mattress Pod cover. Sure, this is a fairly conservative saving, especially when considering the Pod's premium tag. And while savings could increase slightly as we nudge closer to Labor Day itself, this might be as good as it gets.



The best mattresses of 2024 will all provide a cool and comfortable night's sleep, but an Eight Sleep Pod cover offers specialist temperature regulation to work in harmony alongside your existing bed, as well as advanced sleep tracking. Starting at $2,245 for a queen, an Eight Sleep Pod cover is expensive. However, if your sleep is consistently disrupted by night sweats and hot flashes, it's a worthwhile investment. Below, we've rounded up three of the best Eight Sleep Pod deals to shop today.

Whether you're searching for a cooling cover or an entirely new bed, the Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to revamp your existing sleep set-up. Many leading brands have already slashed prices of their bestselling beds ahead of the September sale, making it an excellent time to buy a new mattress at a discounted price.

Eight Sleep's Labor Day mattress sale 2024: Top 3 deals

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Was from $2,195 now from $2,145 at Eight Sleep

The Pod 3 is Eight Sleep's entry level model, but it’s anything but basic. It's earned itself a spot in both our best smart bed guide and our best cooling mattress guides, thanks to its snoring detection and mitigation, automatic temperature regulation and accurate sleep tracking. Right now there's $50 off the Pod 3, which is fairly negligible but it’s better than nothing. It does means you can land a queen size cover for $2,245 instead of $2,295.

Eight Sleep Pod 4: was from $2,648 now from $2,598 at Eight Sleep

Released earlier this year, the Pod 4 has gone down a storm among people who’ve bought it, with this cooling topper scoring almost five stars from over 1,000 ratings. Eight Sleep state that the Pod 4 packs twice as much cooling as the Pod 3, plus it's quieter than the Pod 3 for not a great deal more money. There's $50 off, taking a queen down to $2,698 from $2,748.

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra mattress: was from $4,049 now from $3,949 at Eight Sleep

The Pod 4 Ultra does everything the Pod 4 does, plus it adds an adjustable base to reduce pain. The Pod 4 Ultra is the only Pod within the range that offers snoring detection and mitigation. If you start snoring in the middle of the night, the bed will automatically raise itself in the head area to bring you back to a peaceful sleep. It is a pricey upgrade, but the Labor Day deal is taking $10 off every size. A queen is $4,148 from $4,248.



What is an Eight Sleep Pod cover?

An Eight Sleep Pod is a cover you put on top of your existing mattress. It comes with a Hub, which resembles a modem. The Hub houses a quad-core CPU and water reservoir to help provide temperature regulation. There are three versions: The Pod 3, Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra, which comes with a cover, hub and base. Each features discreet sensors that are also capable of processing complex biometric data for highly accurate sleep tracking.



It's important to note that purchasing an Eight Sleep Pod cover requires a subscription to Eight Sleep's Autopilot. This is essential in order to access the Pod's core features, such as snoring detection and automatic temperature regulation. Plans start at $17 per month and are billed annually. Up to two people can be on an Autopilot plan.

Which Eight Sleep mattress cover should you choose?

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

All three models in the Pod mattress cover range are excellent products capable of providing outstanding temperature regulation and sleep tracking. The three models share many of the same smart features and we’ll elaborate on those in the next section.

While all three Pods contain cooling features, if you’re the type of person who gets particularly hot during the night, we’d recommend going for either the Pod 4 or the Pod 4 Ultra, since they contain twice the amount of cooling power as the older, cheaper Pod 3. The two newer models are 40% quieter than the Pod 3, making them a good choice for people who are troubled by nocturnal noise, and they can also be controlled without a smartphone, which might appeal to the technophobes out there.

Since the Pod 4 Ultra comes with a base and custom elevation, it’s a great option for back or neck pain sufferers as you to set the sleeping angle to suit your requirements. And it’s particularly good for people who snore, too, as it’ll automatically elevate your head area when you start grunting and growling – enabling you to return to peaceful slumber without waking up.

Today's best Eight Sleep Pod cover prices

Eight Sleep Pod 3

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

1. Eight Sleep Pod 3 The cheapest in the range but still packed with sleep-enhancing features Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 3 inches | Features: Automatic temperature, dual climate control, vibration and thermal alarm, sleep and health reports, fits on any bed, snoring detection, clinical-grade sleep and health tracking | Trial: 30 nights | Warranty: 2 years The cheapest model in the lineup Great range of smart features Will help keep you cool at night Made in the USA Lacks some key features found in the Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra 30-night trial period could be better

The Pod 3 is Eight Sleep’s cheapest mattress cover - but we use that term loosely. It boasts an impressive range of smart features to boost your sleep and improve your overall health, including automatic temperature regulation, dual climate control (perfect for couples with different sleep needs), vibration and thermal alarm, sleep and health reports. Plus, snoring detection , clinical-grade sleep and health tracking.

While its two stablemates take things up a level in terms of cooling, quietness and overall comfort, if you have a strict budget to adhere to then the Pod 3 is an absolutely top choice.

2. Eight Sleep Pod 4

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

2. Eight Sleep Pod 4 Packs twice as much cooling as the Pod 3 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 3 inches | Features: Automatic temperature, dual climate control, vibration and thermal alarm, sleep and health reports, fits on any bed, snoring detection, clinical-grade sleep and health tracking, dynamic contouring surface, maintains your mattress’s comfort, 2 x more cooling power, silent performance, control without a phone | Trial : 30 nights | Warranty: 2 years $2,449 at Eight Sleep US (Full) $2,549 at Eight Sleep US (Queen) Check Amazon More features than the Pod 3, at not much extra cost Advanced cooling technology Super-quiet Made in the USA Lacks the snoring mitigation and customisable elevation of the Pod 4 Ultra 30-night trial period could be better

Brilliant though the Pod 3 is, if you have a little more money to play with, it might be worth upgrading to the Pod 4. This new for 2024 model packs all the same benefits as its predecessor, but adds in a number of extra features that could make a real difference to your sleep. Most notably, it offers twice the cooling power, making it an even better choice for very hot sleepers.

In addition to this, the Pod 4 is thinner and more dynamic than the Pod 3, meaning the comfort and feeling of the mattress underneath will be better maintained. It’s quieter, ensuring you’ll sleep more peacefully. And you don’t need a smartphone to control it, which makes it perfect for those who aren’t keen on too much technology or prefer not to sleep too closely to their handset.

3. Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

3. Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra Eight Sleep's most advanced smart cooling system yet Sizes: Queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 3 inches | Features: Automatic temperature, dual climate control, vibration and thermal alarm, sleep and health reports, fits on any bed, snoring detection, clinical-grade sleep and health tracking, dynamic contouring surface, maintains your mattress’s comfort, 2 x more cooling power, silent performance, control without a phone, snoring mitigation, custom elevation for sleeping, custom elevation for reading, custom elevation for relaxing | Trial: 30 nights | Warranty: 2 years $4,049 at Eight Sleep US (Queen) $4,249 at Eight Sleep US (California King) Check Amazon The most advanced features in the Pod range Advanced cooling technology Customisable elevation Super-quiet USA made Reduced size range 30 night sleep trial could be better

Sitting pretty at the top of the Pod range, the Pod 4 Ultra offers all the same features as the Pod 4, but is also packaged with a smart base that can be custom elevated to suit your favoured sleeping, relaxing and reading positions. This makes it an ideal choice for people who suffer from back, neck and spinal problems.

Another useful benefit with the Pod 4 Ultra is snoring mitigation. If you start snoring in the middle of the night, the bed will automatically raise itself in the head area to bring you back to a peaceful sleep – great news for you and your partner.

Eight Sleep mattress sales FAQ

Eight Sleep Pod prices: How much do they cost?

All three models in the Pod range are expensive, even when you take into consideration the current Labor Day discounts. In this particular sale, the Pod 3 is priced from $2,344 to $2,744 (MSRP $2,394 to $2,794), the Pod 4 costs from $2,598 to $2,998 (MSRP $2,648 to $3,048) and the Pod 4 Ultra will set you back anywhere from $4,148 to $4,448 (MSRP $4,248 to $4,548).



Eight Sleep's Pod range is an investment for those who can a) afford it b) are serious about tracking their sleep health c) are very hot sleepers looking for the latest in cooling technology.

Do I need an Eight Sleep mattress promo code or coupon?

No, all you need to do is choose which Eight Sleep mattress Pod you want and then go to checkout – the discount will be applied automatically when you pay. That said, there is an option to add a third-party discount code if you can find one – just be aware that discounts cannot be stacked, so if you apply a third-party one, the official Eight Sleep discount will be removed.

Can I return an Eight Sleep mattress Pod?

When it comes to buying a sleep product, you obviously want it to be right for your individual needs – especially when you’re spending so much money on it. Most companies recognise this by offering a sympathetic returns policy, and Eight Sleep is no exception. If you’re not getting on very well with your Pod, you have 30 days from the time of delivery to claim a full refund on the product and any membership purchases you’ve made. Considering some mattress companies offer a trial period of up to 365 days, Eight Sleep’s offering isn’t particularly generous – but it’s better than nothing.