Buy a luxury queen hotel-style Saatva mattress for just $1,599 in early Presidents' Day sale
There's $400 off the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is in early Presidents' Day sale
Here at Tom's Guide, we love Saatva mattresses. This luxury brand makes hotel-quality mattresses to suit all sleeping styles, though they do come with a premium price tag to match. However, right now you can buy a queen Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress for just $1,599 at Saatva (was $1,999) thanks to an early Presidents’ Day saving.
On the strength of its performance during testing, the Saatva Classic is our overall best mattress of the year for all sleepers. However, as a deals writer, it's the Memory Foam Hybrid I’d recommend buying in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales — and it’s currently $100 cheaper than the Classic for a queen.
The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is the brand’s entry-level bed, but shares many similarities with the Classic. Right now, Saatva’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale takes $400 off all mattresses over $1,000. That means that Saatva’s cheapest mattress has just dropped to its lowest price of the year. But should you buy it? Let’s take a closer look.
The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress
Was from: $1,349
Now from: $949
Saving: $400 at Saatva
The 11.5" Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is the brand's cheapest mattress, but it doesn't skimp on quality or support. As the name suggests, the model takes inspiration from some of the best memory foam mattresses and top rated hybrid beds to provide a keen balance of comfort and support. It has a six layer design that is focused on premium foams, including a 0.5" layer of gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown, a 1.5" layer of AirCradle memory foam designed to promote airflow, individually wrapped 8" coils for strong support, and a foam base layer. These thicker foams absorb movement well (ideal for those who sleep with a restless partner). During our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review we found that this bed is on the firmer side of Saatva's medium rating, but we felt this was positive, as the mattress almost pushed against our body to relieve pressure regardless of the sleep position. In fact, we described the pressure relief this bed provides as 'phenomenal.' It also rated extremely highly for temperature regulation and edge support.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove delivery | Free old mattress removal
Price history: A queen-size Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress will usually cost you $1,999 (MSRP), but Saatva runs relatively frequent discounts, particularly around major holidays. The current Saatva mattress sale knocks $400 of all purchases over $1,000, cutting the cost of a queen down to $1,599 (MSRP $1,999). That's the biggest discount you'll get on this bed, and well worth snapping up.
Looking for something more luxe? Try this instead...
Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,399 now from $999 at Saatva
If you have a little more to spend and want the ultimate in luxury, you don't need to look far. The Saatva Classic is our top pick for best hybrid mattress and comes in three firmness levels — plush soft, luxury firm, and firm and two different heights 11.5 or 14.5-inches. Aside from being customizable to suit almost every sleeper, its five layer design includes two layers of springs, high density edge support, a memory foam lumbar crown, and a 3 inch Euro pillow top with lumbar zone quilting. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we praised everything from this quality build, to the bed's effective pressure relief and its excellent edge support and temperature regulation, which is why we rate it as the best Saatva mattress you can buy. It comes with all of Saatva's amazing benefits, including a year-long trial, lifetime warranty, and free white-glove delivery. Right now, a queen will cost you $1,699 (was $2,099), saving you $400 in the Presidents' Day sale.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
I’m a side sleeper — 3 things I wish I’d known before sleeping on a hybrid mattress
5 reasons your back pain is worse in the morning — and what you can do to help