Buy a luxury queen hotel-style Saatva mattress for just $1,599 in early Presidents' Day sale

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,349

Now from: $949

Saving: $400 at Saatva

The 11.5" Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is the brand's cheapest mattress, but it doesn't skimp on quality or support. As the name suggests, the model takes inspiration from some of the best memory foam mattresses and top rated hybrid beds to provide a keen balance of comfort and support. It has a six layer design that is focused on premium foams, including a 0.5" layer of gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown, a 1.5" layer of AirCradle memory foam designed to promote airflow, individually wrapped 8" coils for strong support, and a foam base layer. These thicker foams absorb movement well (ideal for those who sleep with a restless partner). During our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review we found that this bed is on the firmer side of Saatva's medium rating, but we felt this was positive, as the mattress almost pushed against our body to relieve pressure regardless of the sleep position. In fact, we described the pressure relief this bed provides as 'phenomenal.' It also rated extremely highly for temperature regulation and edge support.

Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove delivery | Free old mattress removal

Price history: A queen-size Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress will usually cost you $1,999 (MSRP), but Saatva runs relatively frequent discounts, particularly around major holidays. The current Saatva mattress sale knocks $400 of all purchases over $1,000, cutting the cost of a queen down to $1,599 (MSRP $1,999). That's the biggest discount you'll get on this bed, and well worth snapping up.