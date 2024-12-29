Sore back in the morning? Get extra support with $300 off this Winkbed mattress

Back pain is never fun, and if you suffer with it, having a suitable bed is essential to avoid aggravating your symptoms. As it happens, a top-rated hybrid mattress that could help currently has a huge discount, with a queen size WinkBed mattress now just $1,499 (was $1,799) at WinkBed.

Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your needs and sleep style. If you experience back pain, you need a mattress that will offer superior support. The WinkBed has a 3-Step Back Relief System and a Lumbar Layer providing fantastic pressure relief and ensuring your spine stays aligned and aches and pains are minimized. It's customizable too, with four firmness options, meaning that there's an option whatever your sleep position and size.

While this deal isn't new — rather than introducing holiday discounts, WinkBed operates a year-round deal on this flagship model — it's still one of the top mattress deals you can shop right now. Even with President's Day mattress sales around the corner, we think this discount is great to grab now.

The WinkBed

Was from: $1,799

Now from: $1,499

Saving: $300 at WinkBeds Mattress summary: We rate this handcrafted hybrid mattress as one of the best mattresses for back pain. It's packed with features to ease back discomfort, from individually wrapped coils that are zoned to provide specific relief in certain areas (including a center third featuring sturdier coils to support the lumbar region) while the Euro-pillow top provides comfy cushioning and pressure relief, although the specific build of this layer depends on the firmness option you choose. Those four firmness options are: soft, luxury firm and firm as well as Plus, for larger sized people, which we rated as our top pick overall in our best mattresses for heavy people. Thanks to it's superior support for those with back pain and its customization options, we suggested the WinkBed mattress as an affordable alternative to our top-rated mattress, the Saatva Classic, in our WinkBed mattress review. Price history: The WinkBed is generally always $300 off. This evergreen deal means that it's very unlikely the WinkBed will fall further in upcoming sales, so you can confidently buy the WinkBed knowing you're getting the best price available. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

