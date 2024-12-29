Sore back in the morning? Get extra support with $300 off this Winkbed mattress
The top-rated Winkbed hybrid mattress starts from $1,499
Back pain is never fun, and if you suffer with it, having a suitable bed is essential to avoid aggravating your symptoms. As it happens, a top-rated hybrid mattress that could help currently has a huge discount, with a queen size WinkBed mattress now just $1,499 (was $1,799) at WinkBed.
Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your needs and sleep style. If you experience back pain, you need a mattress that will offer superior support. The WinkBed has a 3-Step Back Relief System and a Lumbar Layer providing fantastic pressure relief and ensuring your spine stays aligned and aches and pains are minimized. It's customizable too, with four firmness options, meaning that there's an option whatever your sleep position and size.
While this deal isn't new — rather than introducing holiday discounts, WinkBed operates a year-round deal on this flagship model — it's still one of the top mattress deals you can shop right now. Even with President's Day mattress sales around the corner, we think this discount is great to grab now.
The WinkBed
Was from: $1,799
Now from: $1,499
Saving: $300 at WinkBeds
Mattress summary: We rate this handcrafted hybrid mattress as one of the best mattresses for back pain. It's packed with features to ease back discomfort, from individually wrapped coils that are zoned to provide specific relief in certain areas (including a center third featuring sturdier coils to support the lumbar region) while the Euro-pillow top provides comfy cushioning and pressure relief, although the specific build of this layer depends on the firmness option you choose. Those four firmness options are: soft, luxury firm and firm as well as Plus, for larger sized people, which we rated as our top pick overall in our best mattresses for heavy people. Thanks to it's superior support for those with back pain and its customization options, we suggested the WinkBed mattress as an affordable alternative to our top-rated mattress, the Saatva Classic, in our WinkBed mattress review.
Price history: The WinkBed is generally always $300 off. This evergreen deal means that it's very unlikely the WinkBed will fall further in upcoming sales, so you can confidently buy the WinkBed knowing you're getting the best price available.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping
Got a bigger budget? Try this...
Saatva Rx mattress: from $1,995 at Saatva
If you've got a bigger budget and want the best pain relief you can get, go for the Saatva Rx mattress. In our Saatva Rx mattress review, we were blown away by the pressure relief and firm support this bed provides, and how the quality hybrid build helped keep our reviewer's back pains at bay (this includes Saatva's Therapeutic Support Core technology which is designed to respond to your movements and adjust pressure accordingly). A queen usually sells for $3,295. However frequent mattress sales take 15% off this, bringing the price to $2,801. You'll also get free white glove delivery, a lifetime warranty and a 365-night trial.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.