Avoid sleep divorce with a Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress — it's now up to $690 off for Memorial Day

Leesa Sleep is discounting all of its top-selling beds for Memorial Day, including the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, which is one of our favorite mattresses for couples thanks to its exceptional motion isolation. Buy today and you'll receive 30% off the Sapira Hybrid Leesa Sleep. That drops the cost of a queen Leesa Sapira Hybrid to $1,399 (was $1,999). To sweeten the deal, you'll also get a pair of pillows and a sheet set absolutely free.

Leesa mattress sales are common, but we normally see as much as 25% off. This weekend is your opportunity to bring home one of the best mattresses for restless sleepers at the lowest price we've ever seen for it. (We gave it a perfect five out of five in the motion transfer tests we carried out during our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review.)

Fancy something else? All Leesa mattresses are 30% off for the holiday so take a look around if you'd prefer a bed that's cooler or firmer. You can also check out our round-up of this year’s Memorial Day mattress sales to see what else is on offer for the long weekend.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress Was: From $1,349

Now: From $944

Saving: Up to $690



Summary: The Leesa Sapira Hybrid contains more than 1,000 individually wrapped springs, which actively respond to sleepers’ movements and sleeping styles, along with layers of premium foam that adjust to the body’s contours, relieving pressure. (These components also help it isolate movement very well.) Topping it all off is a soft, breathable cover that’s designed to wick moisture so you keep cool throughout the night. This is a medium to medium-firm mattress, so it could be too soft for stomach sleepers and heavier bodies who may need something more supportive. Plus, we found the Sapira's cooling features lacking here, but it shouldn't be a dealbreaker if you don't struggle with overheating. (Otherwise, consider upgrading to the Sapira Chill, which is also on sale.) Price history: This Memorial Day discount is stronger than anything Leesa has offered in the past. During last year’s Black Friday mattress sales, we saw a queen Leesa Sapira Hybrid for $1,699 ($300 more than what you can get it for at the moment). During this year’s Presidents’ Day mattress sales, it fell to $1,499 – $100 more than in the current deal. As time passes and this mattress gets older, there’s a chance that Leesa might drop the price even further...but don't sit on your hands with this deal, either. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery

