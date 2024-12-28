Are DreamCloud mattresses non-toxic? We take a closer look

When it comes to buying a new mattress there are a lot of things to consider. However, as consumers become more conscious about the materials used in their beds, questions have arisen about the safety and non-toxic nature of some of the most popular mattresses.

DreamCloud features highly on this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide thanks to their outstanding comfort, support and value. They also claim to be non-toxic, but what does this mean for you and your sleep? We are going to take a deeper look into what the DreamCloud mattresses are made from, what safety certifications they have, and whether they meet the highest standards for healthy sleep.

If you’re planning on treating yourself to a new mattress this holiday season, there are always DreamCloud mattress sales to take advantage of. But first, you need to know whether the beds are safe for your home and healthy for your sleep. Let's dive in.

Are DreamCloud made with toxic materials?

Are DreamCloud mattresses made with toxic materials?

No. DreamCloud are not made using toxic materials. The foams used in the DreamCloud mattresses are CertiPUR-US certified, so they have to meet rigorous standards for quality, emissions and durability. DreamCloud also use cashmere in their mattress covers which is not only super luxurious but is a natural protein fiber and perfectly safe and non-toxic.

CertiPUR-US certification is a voluntary testing, analysis and certification process for flexible polyurethane foams that are often found in mattresses, mattress toppers and other upholstered furniture.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Foams with this mattress certification are made without ozone depletes, PBDE’s, TCDPP or TCEP flame retardants. Flame retardants are chemicals that are added to products to prevent fire hazards but they can be toxic to the liver, thyroid and nervous system. Also, studies have shown that exposure to PBDE’s during pregnancy, childhood and after birth has been linked to impaired neurobehavioral outcomes.

CertiPUR-US certified foams are also free of mercury, lead and other heavy metals, formaldehyde, or phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The foams must also have low VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million). It is worth noting that a CERTIPUR-US certification doesn’t meant hat the foam in the mattress is chemical-free, eco-friendly or hypoallergenic as that’s not what CertiPUR-US tests for.

Do DreamCloud mattresses contain fiberglass?

Fiberglassis a common flame retardant used in many mattresses and other soft furnishings. It isn’t inherently toxic, and it's generally considered safe when properly contained within a mattress.

The issue with fiberglass comes when it’s released within the air and the fibers come in contact with the skin, eyes respiratory system as it can cause irritation, which is why some consumers are now trying to avoid it all together. DreamCloud do not use fiberglass within their mattresses. Instead, they use safer alternatives which still meet federal fire safety standards.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

What do DreamCloud use instead of fiberglass?

Fiberglass is commonly used as a flame retardant and since DreamCloud don’t use it in its mattresses, the brand use a combination of natural alternatives instead. All the products that DreamCloud uses are recognized by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are several fiberglass alternatives including silica, wool, graphite foam and treated cotton or polyester.

We reached out to Resident Home to ask exactly what they used instead. A spokesperson replied with the following:

"Aside from our luxurious Awara line, which features natural wool, Resident mattresses are crafted using Rayon (or a Rayon and Polyester blend) to meet federal flammability standards.

Rayon, derived mainly from wood pulp, is known for its exceptional softness and versatility. This semi-synthetic fiber is highly effective at preventing the spread of fire, ensuring that our mattresses are both safe and comfortable.

By using Rayon, Resident adheres to all mattress flammability regulations without relying on harsh chemical retardants, offering you peace of mind and a healthier sleeping environment."

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Top DreamCloud mattresses today

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid is our number one choice in this year’s best hybrid mattress. It’s the brand's signature model and brings together layers of foam and coils making it a great choice for those who love the feel of memory foam with the bounce of innerspring could. This mattress is a good all-rounder and will suit all sleeping styles. The DreamCloud Hybrid is always on sale and there’s a current 50% discount bringing the cost down to $665 for a queen (was $1,613), you also get 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid: was from $1,395 $649 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Premier is more plush than the DremaCloud hybrid. In our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review, our tester found that it is perfect for back sleepers who want sink in softness but still plenty of support. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid has 50% off which brings luxury for less as a queen costs just $949 (was $2,196). We don’t expect to see this price drop any lower this year. This mattress comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.