What is the Eight Sleep Pod 3 and should you buy it?
The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is one of our top rated smart cooling beds, but is it right for you?
The Eight Sleep Pod 3 mattress cover from the brand leading the way in sleep optimization is packed full of sleep tech to balance your temperature, track your sleep metrics and wake you up through vibrations rather than a blaring alarm.
Choosing one of this year's best mattresses for your body type and sleep preferences is essential to getting quality rest. As our #1 best smart bed, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 takes personalized sleep to the next level, offering nightly sleep reports and automatic temperature adjustment to aid your sleep night in, night out.
As such a high tech luxury brand, Eight Sleep rarely offer big savings on their smart pods. So, a queen size Eight Sleep Pod 3 will cost you $2,594 at Eight Sleep right now. Here we'll explore the design, features, customer reviews, and pros and cons of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 to help you decide whether it's worth its four-figure price tag.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: Overview
Pros
- Dual zone cooling and heating
- In-depth sleep and health tracking
- Vibrating silent alarm wakes you up
Cons
- Mattress not included
- No twin size
- Requires unit next to bed
The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a third (out of four) generation pod from Eight Sleep. This makes it one of their more clever offerings with many sleep benefits thanks to its advanced tech.
Complete with comprehensive sleep tracking, dual temperature control (which gains it a spot in our best cooling mattress guide) and an integrated silent alarm function, this mattress system is approved by high performing individuals including Elon Musk, Scarlett Johansson and Andrew Huberman.
The cover is able to fit over almost any mattress and is made from soft, comfortable material. Plus, the GentleRise Smart Alarm technology is a unique feature of Eight Sleep's Pod 3 that wakes you up through vibrations and a gradual temperature rise. Blissful sleep and a blissful morning wake up call, sounds good to us.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: from $2,195 (£2,544) at Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep rarely runs big sales, so their Pod 3 sitting at MSRP is pretty standard. While you can get up to $150 off the Eight Sleep Pod 3 during major sales, the savings are rarely significant percentages of its full price. So yes, it's an expensive buy, but the Eight Sleep system does deliver a luxury cooling sleep experience. Plus you'll get free shipping and returns.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: Price & Trial
Considering it measures everything from your body temperature to heart rate, you won't be surprised by the high price tag attached to the Eight Sleep Pod 3, which places it firmly in the premium price bracket. Here are the MRSPs of each size available:
- Full: $2,494
- Queen: $2,594
- King: $2,794
- Cali King: $2,794
While its upgraded models, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra, are discounted right now, there is currently no discount on the Eight Sleep Pod 3. Remaining at full MSRP, a queen size Pod 3 is $2,594 at Eight Sleep.
Although Eight Sleep are sparse with their sales, the Pod 3 has been known to drop by $50 on occasions and by up to $150 in major mattress sale periods. So, if you can hold off another month or so, it may be worth seeing what Black Friday mattress deals Eight Sleep have in store. Of course, we'll be tracking their prices and sharing any good deals with you.
There are also discounts on other products at Eight Sleep to consider. You can now save $50 on their sleep essentials bundle to compliment your pod. For $366, this bundle includes a Pod Sheet Set, a Pod Protector and two Air Pillows.
Word of warning – when purchasing an Eight Sleep mattress cover, be it the Pod 3 or any other model, you must also budget for extras. To access sleep reports, getting the full benefit of the Pod, you'll need to subscribe to Eight Sleep's mobile app, which starts at $17/month.
Although the cover works with almost any mattress, you'll get the best experience with Eight Sleep's own five-layer memory foam mattress designed to work with the Pod. Otherwise a high-performance hybrid mattress is recommended for the best cooling and overall performance.
At just 30 nights, Eight Sleep's trail period is pretty tight compared to other mattress brands. They offer a 2-year limited warranty that extends to 5 years when you subscribe to their Enhanced Autopilot plan, and shipping and returns are free.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: Design & materials
- The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a mattress cover
- It requires a bedside device
- It fits over almost all mattresses
The main disclaimer here is that although the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is rated our best smart mattress, it doesn't actually include a mattress. It is instead a smart cover that fits over your existing mattress.
Therefore, it is a good option if you want to try smart bed technology but otherwise like your existing mattress. You can fit the cover over your well-loved mattress to make it smarter without having to buy a brand new one.
The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a thick mattress cover, and essentially a network of water-filled tubes covered by a soft, brushed fleece black material that looks sleek and is elasticized for a snug fit.
While the cover is sleek, it does require a device resembling a desktop PC next to your bed, which connects to the cover via a tube – a drawback if you're after a clutter-free bedroom aesthetic.
This device is the brains of the mattress system that is able to monitor your nighttime habits (again, for each side of the bed separately) the same way a sleep tracker wearable would.
With this information, it provides insights to help you improve how well you sleep each night. It'll track everything from sleep stages and duration to heart rate and HRV to collate a sleep fitness score.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: Temperature Regulation
- Automatic temperature control is a selling point of the Pod 3
- You can pick different temperatures for each side of the bed
- It wakes you up by gradually rising your temperature
The selling point of Eight Sleep's Pod 3 is its advanced temperature control technology. Hence why it is our best smart cooling bed. Sure this sounds great, but how does it really work?
In terms of temperature, the tubes can be cooled or heated to your exact preferences, between 55°F and 110°F – and you can even pick different temperatures for each half of the bed. It will continue to monitor your body temperature while you sleep and adjust accordingly to keep you at optimal sleep temperature.
In addition to monitoring your body, the smart mattress is designed with Smart Temp Autopilot, where ambient sensors measure the room temperature and humidity, ensuring all temperature bases are covered for you to sleep peacefully.
All this considered, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a worthy investment for hot sleepers who are kept awake by night sweats. It certainly has the power (and technology) to revolutionize your sleep struggles.
What's more, the Pod uses temperature as part of its GentleRise Smart Alarm function. The Pod gradually heats up in the morning, using your body's natural circadian signals to wake you up. Your body temperature drops when you sleep, so this gradual rise in temperature tells you it is time to wake up.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: Sleep Tracking
- The Eight Sleep Pod 3 provides nightly sleep reports
- It can help you identify sleep apnea
- It gives you a Sleep Fitness Score
Laced with reliable sensors, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 tracks everything from your heart rate to your sleep position, sleep cycles and snoring. By collecting this data, it offers personalized solutions to any sleep afflictions.
With these analytics you can really get to grips with what happens to your body overnight, making it easier to detect any sleep disorders like sleep apnea. This makes it a great investment if you're worried about these issues but don't get along with wearable sleep trackers.
Through the Eight Sleep app you can access nightly sleep reports. Here you will find details about your sleep quality and your Sleep Fitness Score. With these analytics, you can compare how your sleep changes from night to night. This function can be useful in analysing how lifestyle choices, such as sticking to a bedtime routine, drinking alcohol or exercising affect your sleep.
Should you buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3?
Buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3 if...
✅You're a year-round hot sleeper: The Eight Sleep Pod 3 offers some of the best dual temperature control on the mattress market, promising a cooler night sleep for hot sleepers.
✅You want detailed sleep analysis, minus wearables: With integrated artificial intelligence, the Pod 3 correlates nightly reports with in-depth sleep stats so you can learn more about what happens to your body while you sleep without wearing a watch or ring.
✅You like your existing mattress: The Pod 3 is a mattress cover that can fit over almost any mattress. Providing your mattress is still in good nick, you can give it a tech twist with the Pod.
Don't buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3 if...
❌You're on a budget: With a high MSRP, extras required and a lack of discount, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is not one for anyone on a tight budget.
❌You're not tech-savvy: To access all the pod's features you must subscribe to Eight Sleep's app, which comes with a monthly fee.
❌You want a new mattress: The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is just a mattress cover and does not come with an actual mattress included.
Eight Sleep Pod 3: Alternatives
Type: Smart mattress
Best for: All sleepers, snorers
MSRP: $3,549 - $5,799
Unlike the Eight Sleep Pod 3, the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed is a full mattress complete with smart technology. There is currently $600 off all sizes of the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed bringing a queen down to $3,399. Expensive yes, but we rate this the best value smart mattress since it is a complete mattress rather than a cover or bed base. Plus it comes with a 100-night trial and 15-years warranty.
Type: Smart bed base
Best for: Snorers, people with sleep issues and sore joints
MSRP: $1,899 - $3,798
Like the Eight Sleep Pod 3, this is not a mattress. Rather it is a bed base with smart features including automatic snoring detection, in-bed foot and head massage and sleep tracking and coaching. It is currently at full MSRP with a queen sitting at $1,599. However, you can bag an instant $300 in store credit if you buy the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Power Base today.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide with four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.