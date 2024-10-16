What is the Eight Sleep Pod 3 and should you buy it?

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 mattress cover from the brand leading the way in sleep optimization is packed full of sleep tech to balance your temperature, track your sleep metrics and wake you up through vibrations rather than a blaring alarm.

Choosing one of this year's best mattresses for your body type and sleep preferences is essential to getting quality rest. As our #1 best smart bed, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 takes personalized sleep to the next level, offering nightly sleep reports and automatic temperature adjustment to aid your sleep night in, night out.

As such a high tech luxury brand, Eight Sleep rarely offer big savings on their smart pods. So, a queen size Eight Sleep Pod 3 will cost you $2,594 at Eight Sleep right now. Here we'll explore the design, features, customer reviews, and pros and cons of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 to help you decide whether it's worth its four-figure price tag.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Overview

Pros Dual zone cooling and heating

In-depth sleep and health tracking

Vibrating silent alarm wakes you up Cons Mattress not included

No twin size

Requires unit next to bed

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a third (out of four) generation pod from Eight Sleep. This makes it one of their more clever offerings with many sleep benefits thanks to its advanced tech.

Complete with comprehensive sleep tracking, dual temperature control (which gains it a spot in our best cooling mattress guide) and an integrated silent alarm function, this mattress system is approved by high performing individuals including Elon Musk, Scarlett Johansson and Andrew Huberman.

The cover is able to fit over almost any mattress and is made from soft, comfortable material. Plus, the GentleRise Smart Alarm technology is a unique feature of Eight Sleep's Pod 3 that wakes you up through vibrations and a gradual temperature rise. Blissful sleep and a blissful morning wake up call, sounds good to us.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: from $2,195 (£2,544) at Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep rarely runs big sales, so their Pod 3 sitting at MSRP is pretty standard. While you can get up to $150 off the Eight Sleep Pod 3 during major sales, the savings are rarely significant percentages of its full price. So yes, it's an expensive buy, but the Eight Sleep system does deliver a luxury cooling sleep experience. Plus you'll get free shipping and returns.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Price & Trial

Considering it measures everything from your body temperature to heart rate, you won't be surprised by the high price tag attached to the Eight Sleep Pod 3, which places it firmly in the premium price bracket. Here are the MRSPs of each size available:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Full: $2,494

$2,494 Queen: $2,594

$2,594 King: $2,794

$2,794 Cali King: $2,794

While its upgraded models, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra, are discounted right now, there is currently no discount on the Eight Sleep Pod 3. Remaining at full MSRP, a queen size Pod 3 is $2,594 at Eight Sleep.

Although Eight Sleep are sparse with their sales, the Pod 3 has been known to drop by $50 on occasions and by up to $150 in major mattress sale periods. So, if you can hold off another month or so, it may be worth seeing what Black Friday mattress deals Eight Sleep have in store. Of course, we'll be tracking their prices and sharing any good deals with you.

There are also discounts on other products at Eight Sleep to consider. You can now save $50 on their sleep essentials bundle to compliment your pod. For $366, this bundle includes a Pod Sheet Set, a Pod Protector and two Air Pillows.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Word of warning – when purchasing an Eight Sleep mattress cover, be it the Pod 3 or any other model, you must also budget for extras. To access sleep reports, getting the full benefit of the Pod, you'll need to subscribe to Eight Sleep's mobile app, which starts at $17/month.

Although the cover works with almost any mattress, you'll get the best experience with Eight Sleep's own five-layer memory foam mattress designed to work with the Pod. Otherwise a high-performance hybrid mattress is recommended for the best cooling and overall performance.

At just 30 nights, Eight Sleep's trail period is pretty tight compared to other mattress brands. They offer a 2-year limited warranty that extends to 5 years when you subscribe to their Enhanced Autopilot plan, and shipping and returns are free.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Design & materials

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a mattress cover

It requires a bedside device

It fits over almost all mattresses

The main disclaimer here is that although the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is rated our best smart mattress, it doesn't actually include a mattress. It is instead a smart cover that fits over your existing mattress.

Therefore, it is a good option if you want to try smart bed technology but otherwise like your existing mattress. You can fit the cover over your well-loved mattress to make it smarter without having to buy a brand new one.

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a thick mattress cover, and essentially a network of water-filled tubes covered by a soft, brushed fleece black material that looks sleek and is elasticized for a snug fit.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

While the cover is sleek, it does require a device resembling a desktop PC next to your bed, which connects to the cover via a tube – a drawback if you're after a clutter-free bedroom aesthetic.

This device is the brains of the mattress system that is able to monitor your nighttime habits (again, for each side of the bed separately) the same way a sleep tracker wearable would.

With this information, it provides insights to help you improve how well you sleep each night. It'll track everything from sleep stages and duration to heart rate and HRV to collate a sleep fitness score.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Temperature Regulation

Automatic temperature control is a selling point of the Pod 3

You can pick different temperatures for each side of the bed

It wakes you up by gradually rising your temperature

The selling point of Eight Sleep's Pod 3 is its advanced temperature control technology. Hence why it is our best smart cooling bed. Sure this sounds great, but how does it really work?

In terms of temperature, the tubes can be cooled or heated to your exact preferences, between 55°F and 110°F – and you can even pick different temperatures for each half of the bed. It will continue to monitor your body temperature while you sleep and adjust accordingly to keep you at optimal sleep temperature.

In addition to monitoring your body, the smart mattress is designed with Smart Temp Autopilot, where ambient sensors measure the room temperature and humidity, ensuring all temperature bases are covered for you to sleep peacefully.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All this considered, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is a worthy investment for hot sleepers who are kept awake by night sweats. It certainly has the power (and technology) to revolutionize your sleep struggles.

What's more, the Pod uses temperature as part of its GentleRise Smart Alarm function. The Pod gradually heats up in the morning, using your body's natural circadian signals to wake you up. Your body temperature drops when you sleep, so this gradual rise in temperature tells you it is time to wake up.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Sleep Tracking

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 provides nightly sleep reports

It can help you identify sleep apnea

It gives you a Sleep Fitness Score

Laced with reliable sensors, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 tracks everything from your heart rate to your sleep position, sleep cycles and snoring. By collecting this data, it offers personalized solutions to any sleep afflictions.

With these analytics you can really get to grips with what happens to your body overnight, making it easier to detect any sleep disorders like sleep apnea. This makes it a great investment if you're worried about these issues but don't get along with wearable sleep trackers.

Through the Eight Sleep app you can access nightly sleep reports. Here you will find details about your sleep quality and your Sleep Fitness Score. With these analytics, you can compare how your sleep changes from night to night. This function can be useful in analysing how lifestyle choices, such as sticking to a bedtime routine, drinking alcohol or exercising affect your sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3?

Buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3 if...

✅You're a year-round hot sleeper: The Eight Sleep Pod 3 offers some of the best dual temperature control on the mattress market, promising a cooler night sleep for hot sleepers.

✅You want detailed sleep analysis, minus wearables: With integrated artificial intelligence, the Pod 3 correlates nightly reports with in-depth sleep stats so you can learn more about what happens to your body while you sleep without wearing a watch or ring.

✅You like your existing mattress: The Pod 3 is a mattress cover that can fit over almost any mattress. Providing your mattress is still in good nick, you can give it a tech twist with the Pod.

Don't buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3 if...

❌You're on a budget: With a high MSRP, extras required and a lack of discount, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is not one for anyone on a tight budget.

❌You're not tech-savvy: To access all the pod's features you must subscribe to Eight Sleep's app, which comes with a monthly fee.

❌You want a new mattress: The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is just a mattress cover and does not come with an actual mattress included.

Eight Sleep Pod 3: Alternatives