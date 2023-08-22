Jennifer Aniston’s personal trainer reveals her 3 best Pvolve exercises for sculpting strength and muscle

Jennifer Aniston is a Pvolve fanatic, and now we know her three favorite full-body exercises for building strength and muscle all over and sculpting a stronger core using just a resistance band.

Aniston looks unreal right now and cites Pvolve as her favorite workout method, having joined the functional fitness company after crediting it with transforming her body. Now her personal trainer and Pvolve head trainer, Dani Coleman, has revealed Jen’s go-to Pvolve moves using a P.band and body weight.

But don’t worry if you don’t have the kit, as you could use any of the best resistance bands on the market to do these exercises. Read on for the three moves Jen loves the most and the benefits of strengthening muscles from head to toe.

What are Jennifer Aniston’s best 3 banded Pvolve exercises?

Coleman says in a post by Pvolve, “One of the aspects I love the most about working with Jen is that she truly never shies away from a challenge.” True, you don’t sculpt lean muscle mass or build strength, tone and definition without challenging your muscles to adapt and grow.

These moves are functional compound exercises, which means they target multiple muscles and joints to help you stay strong and mobile. They also activate the lower body while primarily strengthening the upper body and activating the stabilizer muscles responsible for helping you move properly.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sculpt strength and muscle with Jennifer Aniston's best 3 Pvolve exercises using 1 resistance band

Watch the video below to check out each exercise demonstrated by Coleman. Although she doesn’t divulge exercise names, each involves moving through a controlled range of motion using body weight while pulling the band apart overhead or toward the chest.

As we explain in this 5-move back and biceps workout, pulling activates the biceps and back muscles, which are also responsible for good posture.

A post shared by Pvolve (@pvolve) A photo posted by on

Exercise 1: Core and back

Coleman explains that the first move "focuses on strengthening the front and back of your core while working into your postural muscles." During the movement, stand with one leg forward in a split stance, then hinge forward at the hips and bend the front knee and elbows while pulling the band toward your chest in a banded row.

Building powerhouse core muscles does more than sculpt your midsection (although how much muscle you see will ultimately depend on your body fat percentage). Strong core muscles also improve posture and build a strong, robust engine that is more injury-resistant.

Exercise 2: Arms and abs

Coleman continues, “The second is a favorite, strengthening your arms and abs while opening up the whole side of your body.” Start with the arms extended overhead, holding the band. Keep your left leg forward and position the right leg behind and to the right, resting on the ball of your foot.

Lean to the right while pulling the band downward with your right hand. Bend the right arm as you do this, but extend your left arm overhead. The move hits the oblique muscles that run down the sides of your waist from rib to pelvis, but remember to switch sides!

Exercise 3: Shoulders and upper back

Aniston’s third and final favorite Pvolve exercise is a side lunge combined with a twist and single-arm row. Coleman adds, “This one targets your shoulders and upper back while mobilizing your spine.”

To do the move, lunge to the right and twist over the right leg, activating various muscles across your torso. As you do this, row your right arm back, pause and return to the starting position. Again, remember to switch sides.

Verdict

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re looking for a low-impact way to build full-body strength and boost mobility and stability in your hips and core, this resistance-based session gets a massive tick from us.

You just need these three full-body exercises and a resistance band. The Pilates-inspired functional workout won’t tear through calories or send your heart rate soaring. But it could sculpt and strengthen muscles, improve balance and mobility and activate deeper, stabilizer muscles responsible for posture.

And despite the lack of equipment, bodyweight exercise (a form of calisthenics) is a hugely efficient way to build strength and improve range of motion. Coleman doesn’t give sets or reps, so we recommend starting with 8-12 reps (per side) and 3-4 sets and adapting as necessary.