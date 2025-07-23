You just need 6 minutes to strengthen your core with this Pilates abs workout — no equipment required

It’s never easy to find the time and motivation to train, but almost all of us can spare six minutes to do a workout that doesn’t require any equipment.

When it comes to motivation, that’s a bit trickier, but at least with this short session from Pilates instructor Lilly Sabri, you know that you’ll be finished in next to no time, and you’ll be pleased to have done it.

If you do want to roll out one of the best yoga mats, it will make the session more comfortable as you’ll be doing the entire workout lying down.

Don’t be fooled into thinking it will be an easy ride just because it’s only six minutes long, either. Sabri suggests this as an intermediate workout, and you can be sure your abs will feel the effects of it afterwards.

Watch Lilly Sabri’s 6-minute core workout

6 Min Pilates Classic Core | Intermediate | At home, no equipment - YouTube Watch On

There are six exercises in the workout, and they are broken up by short breaks while Sabri explains what move is coming up next.

Sabri does the workout with you, setting a pace for the exercises and providing tips to help you push through and get the most from it, so make sure you can see your screen throughout.

With a short workout like this, it’s important to maximize each move, so make sure your form is correct and you’re moving at the right pace to engage your core muscles.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The workout features a mix of leg raises and sit-ups, along with the Hundreds exercise, which is a classic Pilates core-burner. The session works the upper and lower abs, your obliques through twisting moves, and the deep core muscles.

There are no planks or bridges in the session, with all moves performed from the same lying position to make it easier and faster to transition between exercises.

If you can make it a regular addition to your weekly routine, perhaps doing the workout three or four times a week — that’s still just 18-24 minutes of work a week — is a great way to get into the rhythm of training regularly, and you’ll notice your core strength improving.

You can also use this short core routine as a finisher for a longer workout, to ensure your abs get some special attention after a full-body circuit, for example.

Once you have completed the workout comfortably, it will be worth looking at longer sessions to keep progressing. Or you could even double up on this workout for a testing 12-minute session.

If you enjoyed this Pilates-style workout and are looking for something longer, try this 20-minute core workout, which also improves your balance.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.