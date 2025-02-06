No sit-ups or crunches — this 15-minute dumbbell workout builds a stronger core and improves your posture

We all know the standard ab workout involves moves like sit-ups, crunches, planks, and let's not forget Russian twists. While these moves are great for targeting your core, sticking to the same routine can get repetitive and, let’s be honest, a little boring.

That’s why it’s important to mix things up by trying new exercises and incorporating new equipment like a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells.



This four-move core-strengthening workout comes from Sandy Sklar, a fitness trainer who shares muscle-building workouts and tips with her million plus Instagram followers. Sklar places a big emphasis on strength training routines designed to be done with ease at home or the gym.

There’s minimal setup with her style of workout, so there’s no talking yourself out of it because it’s too much admin or takes too long. As Sklar says in her post, "Grab a dumbbell and let’s hit the floor."

Watch Sandy Sklar's 4-Move Core Workout

Bear plank push through x 16-20 total

High plank pull through x 16-20 total

Pull over crunch x 12-15

DB hollow hold with large flutter kicks x 20-30 total

The aim of the workout is to perform all four exercises in a circuit with minimal rest and repeat for three to five sets. Depending on how many sets you manage to complete and how little rest you take, it should only take between 10 and 15 minutes to do.



Sklar recommends minimal rest to keep your core muscles engaged for longer, which in turn helps to improve muscle endurance and strength. Little rest also raises your heart rate which helps burn more calories and makes the workout more time-efficient.

Of course, if you're struggling to get through the circuit, don't be afraid to extend your rest periods. As your core strength improves, you'll find it easier to complete the workout with shorter breaks.

What will adding dumbbells into your core workouts do?

You can get great results just using your body weight to train your core but, adding in some weight can introduce a greater challenge and keep things versatile.



Dumbbells force your core to work harder because they require greater stabilization during each movement. When holding a dumbbell while doing moves like the pull-over crunch or bear plank push-through, your body must recruit additional muscles to support the weight.

With added resistance, your muscles are forced to adapt, which can accelerate growth and definition. It also adds an extra challenge compared to bodyweight exercises alone, helping to break through any fitness plateaus you might experience with more traditional core exercises.

