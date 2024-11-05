These 5 moves promise to release tension in your back and hips — here’s what happened when I tried them

Building full-body strength is something I’ve been focusing on for more than 10 years. If I’m not in the gym strength training and ticking off barbell squats or deadlifts, I’m discovering new Pilates classes or trying functional training programs like Pvolve to help carve out muscle strength and stability.

Couple this exercise plan with my very sedentary job as a freelance writer and by the end of the 9-5, I often find my hips and back tight, tension-heavy and achy. To help undo the effects of prolonged sitting and all of the above, I try to complete many of the best exercises to do if you sit down all day or weave in short and sharp full-body stretch sessions.

That’s because research confirms static stretching is an effective and safe method for improving flexibility and range of motion while enhancing physical functioning. So, while trying to cash in on these gains, I came across this five-move full-body stretch class from The Stretch Studio and decided to give it a go. After rolling out my yoga mat, here’s what I found.

What is the five-move stretch class?

Stretching for hips & lower back release - YouTube Watch On

The simple workout has been compiled by The Stretch Studio, a YouTube channel designed to help people of all abilities enhance flexibility, reduce stress and improve overall well-being by stretching.

This specific workout is made up of just five stretches. The moves include:

Cat cow stretch — This is an effective movement, often performed during yoga, that helps to stretch and mobilize your hips, spine and lower back, promoting flexibility.

— This is an effective movement, often performed during yoga, that helps to stretch and mobilize your hips, spine and lower back, promoting flexibility. Pigeon pose — Another powerful yoga pose, this deep stretch will open up your hip flexors and relieve tension from your lower back.

— Another powerful yoga pose, this deep stretch will open up your hip flexors and relieve tension from your lower back. Reclined figure-four stretch — Also known as the reclined pigeon pose, this stretch works hard to ease ​​tight hips and glutes and uncomfortable sciatica symptoms.

— Also known as the reclined pigeon pose, this stretch works hard to ease ​​tight hips and glutes and uncomfortable sciatica symptoms. Child’s pose — Even if you’ve never done a yoga class, you’ve probably completed this beginner yoga move, which aims to stretch the hips, shoulders and lower back while promoting relaxation.

— Even if you’ve never done a yoga class, you’ve probably completed this beginner yoga move, which aims to stretch the hips, shoulders and lower back while promoting relaxation. Supine twist — Known as one of the best exercises to help strengthen your back, this gentle twist of the spine works hard to release tension, improve flexibility and boost relaxation in your back and hips.

During the workout, the coach explains how to do each move. But it’s up to you how long you sink into these poses. I set a 60-second timer for each pose, which meant this five-move routine lasted just under 10 minutes once I’d completed the pigeon pose, reclined figure-four stretch and supine twist on both sides.

Here's what I learned after completing these five mobility moves.

1. Stretching promotes relaxation

The stress-busting benefits that exercise can bring are well-documented. But I’ve never really realized just how relaxing stretching can be for the mind and body.

As soon as I got stuck into the cat-cow pose on all fours, inhaling deeply while curving my spine and lifting my head, then exhaling while arching my spine and bringing my head down, I could feel my stress levels lower, my spine lengthening and my shoulders inch away from my neck.

But I’m not the first to notice these benefits. In one 2019 research paper published in the Journal of Perceptual and Motor Skills, researchers challenged a group to complete a set of stretching exercises. After completing the routine, participants noted decreases in tension, anxiety and depression.

2. You might be tighter on one side of your body

This was certainly the case for me. During the stretch session, I noticed I could ease deeper and more easily into the pigeon pose on my right side compared to my left.

And the same could be said after completing the supine twist for a minute on each side. When twisting to the right, my thoracic spine felt more stiff, but while twisting to the left, my spine felt more supple.

Of course, myofascial imbalance isn’t uncommon. Especially if you use one side of your body more than the other. But it highlighted the areas I need to work on going forward.

3. 10 minutes won’t release tension in your back and hips forever

Despite completing this stretch session in the morning before starting my working day, I still felt the stress-busting, tension-releasing effects of stretching hours after completing the routine — so these moves are five stretches I’ll definitely come back to.

However, as is the case with any form of workout or exercise, repetition is key. According to an article published by Harvard Medical School, healthy adults should aim to stretch at least two to three times a week to really see results, spending 60 seconds on each exercise. ​​Noted!