I'm a personal trainer — here's 3 hip-opening exercises to reduce stiffness and boost lower-body mobility

Unlock tight hips using these three tried and tested hip-opening exercises to reduce stiffness in your lower body. I’m a personal trainer, and I come back to these exercises time and time again whenever I’ve been sitting at my desk for too long or have overdone it in the weight room.

You only need to spend a few minutes on each, and you don’t need any equipment; I do recommend a plush mat from our best yoga mats guide, though, as you’ll spend some time on the floor.

It should take you no longer than 10 minutes to improve mobility on the spot — although I recommend using these moves regularly, at least a few times a week, if you want to see long-lasting change over time.

If you’re currently injured, I advise speaking with a qualified medical professional, like your physician or a physio, first.

Why mobility exercises?

Unlike stretching, mobility drills move your joints through a full range of motion, which impacts the quality of your movement mechanics. Developing muscular flexibility is all good and well, but if you can’t move your body properly to perform stretches, it won’t get you that far.

Mobility means movement, using a combination of strength and control. When performed regularly and in conjunction with stretching, your body is more likely to be injury-proof as you age, helping you stay doing the activities you love for longer.

I’ve put together the ultimate stretching vs mobility guide to help you decide how to get your warm-up and cool-down routines underway. This routine is pro stretching and mobility, prepping and priming those tight muscles and joints for exercise and improving functional fitness.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Froggies

(Image credit: Future)

“Froggies” strengthen your quads and hamstrings, both muscle groups that attach at the hips. Through hip and knee flexion and extension, you’ll work the front and back body, but most importantly, the deep squat opens up the hips, lower back and groin.

The more your hamstrings open, the more you might be able to bring your feet closer together. Just remember to avoid collapsing your knees inward.

2 sets of 8-10 reps

Sit into a low squat with your feet wider than shoulder-width and toes pointed outward

Place your hands together and press your elbows to the insides of your knees, driving the knees outward in line with your toes

Start with a proud chest, straight back and relaxed shoulders

Lift your butt in to the air while keeping your knees bent, then lower your chest toward the floor

Hold for a few seconds, then lower your butt down into the starting position and lift your chest again.

2. Traveling pigeon

A post shared by Sam (@hopes_coaching) A photo posted by on

Traveling pigeon is a more knee-friendly variation on the pigeon pose. You can perform it from the seated position and chose to stay there, or lift your butt and start moving forward and backward to work your hips harder.

3 sets of 8-10 reps

Start seated with knees bent and feet planted hip-width apart on your mat

Create a long, tall spine with relaxed shoulders — no hunching!

Place your hands on the mat just behind your hips

Position the outer edge of your right foot onto your left knee and gently press your knee away to open your hip. For a deeper stretch, walk your left foot closer to your butt

Lift your butt roughly an inch away from the floor, then push your hips as far forward as you can without lifting your heel away from the mat

Next, push your hips backward to the starting position

Lower your butt to the mat.

3. Internal hip rotation leg lifts

A post shared by Sam (@hopes_coaching) A photo posted by on

Internal hip rotation can improve your hip health tenfold. Your hips internally and externally rotate, depending on the movement you’re performing. While we tend to focus a whole lot more on external rotation — hence, hip-opening exercises — internal rotation actually boosts range of motion far more than we give credit for. I recommend both for developing optimal hip function.

2 sets of 8-10 reps

Lay on your stomach, resting on your elbows with your legs extended down the mat

Draw your right knee forward on your mat with your knee bent, creating a 90-degree angle with your leg

Keep your knee pressed lightly into the mat, then lift your right foot as far away from the mat as you can

Pause, then lower your foot onto the mat

Switch sides once you've completed all reps on one side

For a deeper stretch, place your knee on a block.

Move slowly and with control to improve your mind-muscle connection. If you experience particular areas of tightness, move into them, breathing calmly throughout. If you reach over 6/10 for pain, stop and rest.