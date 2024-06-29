I tried a 5-minute hip mobility routine to relieve tension in my lower body — here’s what happened

Mobility exercise enhances joint flexibility, reduces your risk of injuries, and improves overall movement efficiency. As greatly beneficial as this form of exercise is, I am guilty of not factoring it into my fitness regime on a regular basis. So when I found this 5-minute mobility routine for the hips, I had no excuse not to give it a go.

Since it is so short, I added it onto the end of a 15-minute dumbbell core workout as I figured it would be a good way to cool down and hopefully relieve areas of my body that are prone to tightness like my hips and lower back. After rolling out one of the best yoga mats I was ready to go.

Of course, I wasn't expecting just one five-minute mobility session to cure all my hip flexor tightness for good, but it was a starting point. Thanks to the creator of the routine, Katy Bath, a professional Pilates instructor, I was in good hands.

View Katy Bath's 5-minute hip mobility routine

The first thing I noticed as I started working through the exercises is the tightness and release of tension that I could feel in my hips. You might be wondering why so many mobility routines focus on the hips, well, it's because they play a key role in pretty much every movement involving the lower body. Whether walking, running, squatting, or jumping, the hips are actively engaged.

Shakira was onto something when she said hips don't lie. When we work on our hip mobility with regular exercises like the ones above, we help our hips perform efficiently and with less risk of injury.

As a keen runner, I've spent years learning the best way to warm up properly for a run, and nearly all of my go-to warm-up exercises engage the hips to ensure they are ready to carry me through my miles. I will definitely be using this routine post-run to help my hip joints recover.

But working on hip mobility isn't just beneficial for runners; it can enhance all kinds of sports and activities. Whether you're a CrossFitter, a dancer, a soccer player, or someone who loves hiking, improved hip mobility allows for more powerful and controlled movements, leading to better speed, agility, and endurance.

Another thing I noticed while performing the routine is that this kind of movement is excellent for injury prevention. Tight hip flexors and weak hip muscles can lead to various issues, such as lower back pain, knee pain, and even injuries in the ankles and feet due to compensatory movements.

Instead of waiting to improve my hip mobility after an injury occurs, I'm going to start being more proactive and lean into exercises like this to foolproof my body. Plus, as we age, maintaining mobility becomes increasingly important to preserve independence and quality of life.

Regular hip mobility exercises can help slow down the natural decline in joint function and flexibility that comes with aging. You won't know how tight your hips are until you try a routine like this one, so why not give it a go?