This 7-move stretching routine increases your range of motion and boosts your recovery

It’s so easy to just finish up a workout very abruptly and head straight for the shower without stretching out. Does it really matter if you stretch or not after exercise? If you want to reduce any muscle tension and speed up your recovery, then the answer is yes.

Whether you are a keen runner or gym junkie, stretching should be an extension of your workout and it doesn’t have to take long. It's also equipment free so you don't need to worry about finding any equipment in the gym to use. Although we would recommend stretching on top of a mat to protect your joints — any of the best yoga mats will do the job.



If you’re not sure where to begin, we’ve found a seven move stretching routine designed by Coach Gerhard and it’s a fabulous recipe for speeding up your recovery process.

What is the 7-move stretching routine?

A post shared by Coach Gerhard | Fitness (@coach_gerhard)

Coach Gerhard posted this stretching routine to Instagram suggesting the moves be used after a run. Of course, this is one for runners to benefit from but the mix of stretches are versatile and will work as a helpful recovery tool after any form of workout.

There are just seven exercises to complete, you will spend 30 seconds on each side of the body with the unilateral stretches and 60 seconds on the bilateral stretches. You can watch Gerhard demonstrate each move below for notes on form.

Taking the time to engage in stretches, like the ones demonstrated above, will help to improve flexibility and increase the range of motion in your joints. Improved flexibility not only will have a positive impact on your exercise performance but also lower the risk of injury during exercise.

Stretching can also be a game changer for those who too often fall victim to DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness). Intense exercise can cause muscles to contract and become tight, leading to discomfort and limited mobility. Stretching helps to alleviate this tension by promoting relaxation in the muscles and improving blood flow to the area.

Plus, stretching after a workout can promote relaxation and stress relief. Although most of us use exercise as a release, it can be physically demanding and mentally taxing. But stretching is a great opportunity to slow things down, unwind and decompress, allowing the body and mind to relax after exertion.

Why not spare seven minutes after your next workout and see how you feel after trying these seven exercises?