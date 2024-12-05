Skip the sit-ups — strengthen your core and improve your posture with this 7-minute Pilates workout instead

There are a lot of different forms of Pilates experiment with. From mat-based sessions that require just a yoga mat to get started, to Reformer Pilates workouts that need specialist equipment so you can get stuck in.

But if you’re keen to reap the benefits Reformer Pilates can bring without having to book a class, that’s where wall Pilates steps up to the plate. As you might have already guessed, wall Pilates is the art of practicing traditional Pilates exercises, like leg lifts or a bridge, against a wall.

Doing so can help you boost your balance, increase your core strength and better your spinal alignment. Much like a Reformer machine, it can also increase the burn by spending time under tension to challenge your muscles in new ways.

If that sounds like your kinda thing, check out personal trainer Jenna Collins’ seven-minute, nine-move wall Pilates workout, which is high in benefits but low on equipment.

Watch Jenna Collins' 7-minute wall Pilates workout

7 Min Wall Pilates for Belly Fat & Abs | 28 DAY WALL PILATES CHALLENGE Day 8 - YouTube Watch On

This wall Pilates workout might be just 7 minutes long, but it’s a fiery session that will have your whole body working hard. Focusing on your abs and core, this workout is day 8 of Collins’ 28-day wall Pilates challenge. So if you enjoy it, you could always head back to day 1 to take on the full challenge.

To keep things easy and accessible, Collins has devised this workout into a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) style session with 30 seconds of work, followed by a 15-second rest. However, instead of seeing how many reps of each move you can do inside the 30 seconds, the idea is to focus on your form and control.

This quick, nine-move workout features many of the best Pilates exercises for your core, like crunches, side planks and knee marches. If you’re new to any of these moves, Collins performs each exercise before expecting you to do so, and gives advice on how to perfect your form and get the most from the session.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are the benefits of wall Pilates?

According to a review published in the Bulletin of Faculty of Physical Therapy, low-impact Pilates workouts can improve quality of life while lowering pain and long-term health conditions. Researchers also noted that practicing Pilates can increase flexibility, strength, and mobility and give your balance a boost.

But studies on wall Pilates, in particular, are few and far between. That said, experts say this type of Pilates works by using the wall to dial up the resistance. So it makes your usual mat-based moves harder, like a glute bridge or hip thrust, as you’ll not hit your glutes, you’ll have to use your core muscles to maintain stability and control.

Another benefit this Pilates iteration can bring? It takes up minimal space. All you need is enough room to roll out a yoga mat and an empty wall to practice against. So it's ideal when you're tight on time, away from home or the gym, and still want to move your body and work your core.