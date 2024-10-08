REI is selling the viral Merrell Moab 3 range for up to 40% off — hurry, these deals won’t last long
Keep your feet dry and pain-free all trek long with these awesome Moab 3 shoes and boots
There are so many Prime Day deals, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with the choice. I’ve scoured Amazon and REI for the best hiking boots, and I can’t believe what I’ve found. The viral Merrell Moab 3 footwear range is on sale for up to 40% off. You can grab the epic Merrell Moab 3 waterproof mid boots — both men and women — for just $89.
I’ve had a pair of the Merrell Accentor Sport 3 Mid Gore-Tex boots for years, and they’ve done their fair share of trekking with me. I’ve hiked the Peak District in the U.K., Mount Fuji in Japan, and eight Korean National Parks wearing these boots, and that’s not even half of it. So it’s safe to say I’m well acquainted with my Accentor Sport 3s, but I still can’t resist the stylish pull of the Moab 3s.
Best Merrell Moab 3 deals
Moab 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's: was $140 now $83 @ REI
If you’re anything like me, you’ll have been hungering for a pair of Moab 3 hiking shoes since you first laid eyes on them. Why not get them now, when they’re almost half price? These hiking shoes would be perfect for casual fall hikes. The waterproof outer means you could even wear them in muddy, boggy ground and you won’t get wet. The Vibram soles absorb shock, too, so you could wear these on hard stony ground and not suffer for it.
Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots - Women's: was $150 now $89 @ REI
Then again, if you’re more of a boot person, you might be more interested in the higher-top version of the Moab 3 hiking shoes. I personally have the mid-height Merrell boots and I wouldn’t change them for anything. I’ve probably worn my Merrell boots for 1,000 hours over the 3 years I’ve had them — they kept my feet perfectly dry and blister-free on multi-day hikes across uneven terrain. And if you get the mid boot versions, your ankles get warmed, too. These boots are still available in all sizes and colors at time of writing, too.
Moab 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Men's: was $140 now $104 @ REI
Now onto the men’s shoes. These are only available in a tiny amount of sizes — this awesome deal must be popular. If the Moab 3 shoes are available in your size, you need to snag them now before they sell out. The waterproof upper and shock-absorbing sole means you can traverse even the most perilous landscape and your feet will be none the wiser.
Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots - Men's was $150 now $89 @ REI
Just in time for winter, the waterproof hiking boots in the Moab 3 range are discounted to sub-$100 in this great REI sale. As with the women’s hiking boots, these boots will keep your feet and ankles warm and dry no matter how rainy your hike is, and the super grippy soles will stop you from slipping on mulchy ground as we get further into fall. These boots are still available in all sizes and colors at time of writing so you should be able to find a style and fit that’s perfect for you.
As a long-time wearer of Merrell boots, I’m beyond surprised to see such a good deal on the trendy Merrell styles. I need to hurry up and add these boots to my cart before they sell out. Although, as a testament to the quality of Merrell’s manufacturing, my Accentor Sport 3 boots still have plenty of life left in them yet, so I might just have to wait for next year. At this time in the year, I’d recommend buying the Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boots over the shoes, just for extra warmth and waterproofing in the wet, cold months of fall.
